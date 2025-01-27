Safehold Sets Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release And Webcast
Date
1/27/2025 4:16:57 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE ) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 after the market close on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.
The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 6, 2025. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold's website, , in the "Investors" section.
The dial-in information for the live call is:
|
Dial-in:
|
888.506.0062
|
International:
|
973.528.0011
|
Access Code:
|
242780
A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 2:00 p.m. ET on February 6, 2025 through 12:00 a.m. ET on February 20, 2025 by calling:
|
Replay:
|
877.481.4010
|
International:
|
919.882.2331
|
Access Code:
|
51963
Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE ) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at .
Company Contact:
Pearse Hoffmann
Senior Vice President
Capital Markets & Investor Relations
T 212.930.9400
E [email protected]
SOURCE Safehold
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN27012025003732001241ID1109134960
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.