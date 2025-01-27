Safehold Sets Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release And Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold (NYSE: SAFE ) announced today that it will release its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 after the close on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The Company will host an call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 6, 2025. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold's website, , in the "Investors" section. The dial-in information for the live call is:

Dial-in: 888.506.0062 International: 973.528.0011 Access Code: 242780

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 2:00 p.m. ET on February 6, 2025 through 12:00 a.m. ET on February 20, 2025 by calling:

Replay: 877.481.4010 International: 919.882.2331 Access Code: 51963

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE ) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at .

Company Contact:

Pearse Hoffmann

Senior Vice President

Capital Markets & Investor Relations

T 212.930.9400

E [email protected]

SOURCE Safehold

