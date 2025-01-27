Hoag Classic And Athletes First Partner To Create Newport Beach Celebrity Classic To Support Southern California Fire Relief

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Celebrity created to support and first responders battling the Southern California wildfires

Local businesses and philanthropic families commit significant support to jumpstart fundraising Tournament to kick off the Hoag Classic events on Sunday, March 16 at Newport Beach Country Club ahead of the PGA TOUR Champions event and become an annual part of the tour event

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag Classic, Newport Beach Country Club and First, the premier sports representation and marketing agency, have partnered to announce a new event that will raise money and support victims and first responders battling the Southern California wildfires.

Kicking off the 2025 Hoag Classic tournament week, the new Newport Beach Celebrity Classic will take place on Sunday, March 16 with more than 70 celebrities and current and former professional athletes competing in a one-day charity golf tournament at Newport Beach Country Club.

Ticket sales for the Newport Beach Celebrity Classic and donations will be collected to continue to support victims and first responders who have been impacted by the fires that began in Los Angeles on January 7, 2025.

"The inaugural Newport Beach Celebrity Classic is an incredible way to help support our neighbors in need and kick off the Hoag Classic tournament week," said Scott Easton, executive director of the Hoag Classic. "It will be an unprecedented Orange County sporting event featuring professional athletes and Hollywood stars coming together to support a local cause as they compete in a celebrity-only golf tournament right here in Newport Beach. It will be a great day of competitive golf, camaraderie, family, charity and fun."

Athletes and celebrities invited to attend include Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Harrison Smith, CJ Stroud, Jalen Ramsey, Kyle Hamilton, Derrick Henry, Matt Barkley, Nick Foles, Mark Sanchez, Matt Leinart, Scott Hanson, Ryan Day, Matt LaFleur, Kevin O'Connell, Marshall Faulk, Reggie Bush, Mardy Fish, Jim Abbott, Steve Beuerlein, Jake Gibb and many more.

"World-renowned athletes and celebrities are coming together for the Newport Beach Celebrity Classic to raise essential funds to benefit our Southern California community. The event epitomizes Athletes First's "Better Together" philosophy and we will draw upon all our resources to create an event that not only improves our community, but also creates wonderful memories and experiences for everyone involved. We could not be more grateful or excited," said Brian Murphy, CEO of Athletes First.

"I'm honored to support this special tournament which will help serve the families impacted by the recent wildfires. I have very close friends who lost their homes, and after witnessing the hard work of firefighters by growing up with my dad who was a fire captain at Station 6 in Irvine, this cause is especially close to my heart," said Mark Sanchez, FOX Analyst, former New York Jets quarterback, who will be participating in the Newport Beach Celebrity Classic.

Local businesses and philanthropic families have already pledged significant support to the Newport Beach Celebrity Classic's fundraising for Southern California fire relief. Bringing resources together to support the community in need, this event aims to make a significant philanthropic impact.

"Hoag's mission to empower the people, partners and communities we serve stretches beyond Orange County and we are thrilled to put our resources together to help those impacted by the Southern California wildfires," said Andrew Guarni, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Hoag. "We are beyond grateful for our community's generosity and are excited to add this unique and impactful celebrity tournament to one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history."

The Newport Beach Celebrity Classic will commence the Hoag Classic Week on Sunday March 16th, and is one of many new activities created around the Hoag Classic Week, which will be contested March 19–23, 2025 at the Newport Beach Country Club, in Newport Beach, Calif. The 2025 tournament will mark the 29th year of Orange County's only PGA TOUR Champions event and will once again feature Hoag as the title sponsor, along with City National Bank and McCarthy Building Companies as the tournament's presenting partners.

This exclusive ticketed event offers all-inclusive food and beverages, with proceeds supporting LA fire relief efforts. Tickets can be purchased online for a $100 for adults and $40 for children. To make additional charitable contributions towards Southern California fire relief, contact Scott Easton [email protected] . For current tournament information, tickets and more, please visit HoagClassic or follow along on social media @HoagClassic.

ABOUT THE HOAG CLASSIC

For one week each year, the international spotlight shines brightly on Orange County's only official PGA TOUR Champions event. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the Hoag Classic, showcases golf legends such as Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker as they compete with more than 70 other PGA TOUR legends for the title. As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised over $25 million in total proceeds for Hoag's program and services, as well as other local educational and military charities. For more information visit .

ABOUT ATHLETES FIRST

Athletes First is a full-service management firm that has been representing elite players, coaches, personnel, and broadcasters since its inception in 2001. Athletes First has strategically grown its practice with the most widely experienced agent team in the industry composed of forward thinkers, trained attorneys, and master negotiators. Our mission is simple: Do the right things, with the right people, for the right reasons.

ABOUT NEWPORT BEACH COUNTRY CLUB

Newport Beach Country Club is an exclusive and iconic Country Club in famed Newport Beach, CA. Perched above the famed Pacific Coast Highway, NBCC has captured the spirit of the Southern California lifestyle for more than 65 years. Spanning nearly 56,000 square feet and boasting panoramic views of emerald fairways and sapphire seas, the Clubhouse makes an architectural statement on coastal California Craftsman design. With a course originally designed by world-renowned designer William "Billy" Bell, NBCC has been one of the most popular stops on the PGA Champions Tour for more than 25 years and is the home of the annual Hoag Classic.

SOURCE Hoag Classic

