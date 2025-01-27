Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 Hits STARZ On THIS Datemeet The New Cast Members

(MENAFN- Live Mint) STARZ has confirmed that the highly anticipated Season 4 of Power III: Raising Kanan will premiere on Friday (March 7). Along with the announcement, first-look photos from the new season were revealed, giving fans a glimpse of the intense drama ahead on the popular OTT .

New faces join the cast

Season 4 will welcome new cast members Pardison Fontaine as B-Rilla and Chris Redd as Early Tyler. They will join returning stars Patina Miller as the powerful drug queenpin Raquel Thomas, MeKai Curtis as the ambitious and ruthless Kanan Stark, Joey Bada$$ as the unpredictable Unique, and Tony Danza as the infamous Italian mobster Stefano Marchetti. Fans can catch these performances exclusively on the STARZ OTT service.

New Season focus: A fresh start, but dangerous obstacles loom

In Season 4, the Thomas family-including Kanan (played by Mekai Curtis) and Raq (played by Patina Miller)-sets out on a path to a fresh start. However, they soon realise that old enemies and buried truths threaten to unravel their hopes for a clean slate. One such dangerous obstacle is Unique (played by Joey Bada$$), who makes a violent return, intent on destroying the Thomas family's stability.

The family faces a hard truth

As the Thomas family faces turmoil, they must confront an undeniable truth: You are who you are. While change is possible, the core of a person remains unshaken, and they will ultimately be forced to confront their inherent nature. The choices the family makes regarding this truth could determine their survival, with life and death hanging in the balance.

The return of Raising Kanan's intrigue

With its gripping storytelling and unpredictable twists, Power Book III: Raising Kanan continues to captivate audiences with its portrayal of the complex journey of Kanan Stark and his family. Fans will not want to miss the action-packed and suspenseful fourth season as it unravels the past, present, and future of the Thomas family.