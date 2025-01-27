Iran Confirms Purchase Of Russian Su-35 Fighter Jets

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A senior commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed that the country has purchased Russian Su-35 fighter jets, amid growing Western concerns over Tehran's military cooperation with Moscow.

This marks the first official acknowledgment from an Iranian official regarding the of these advanced jets.

However, in an interview with the Iranian News Agency ISNA, Ali Shadmani did not specify the number of jets purchased or whether they have been delivered to Iran. He stated that Iran continues to strengthen its air, land, and naval forces as needed.

Shadmani emphasized that Iran's military production has accelerated and issued a warning to Israel, Iran's regional rival, stating that any aggression would result in a strong missile response, with no Israeli interests remaining safe.

In November 2023, Tasnim News Agency reported that Iran had finalized arrangements for purchasing the Russian fighter jets. Earlier this month, Iranian and Russian presidents signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement in Moscow, which, while not explicitly mentioning arms transfers, highlighted plans to expand military and technical cooperation.

According to Reuters, Iran's air force currently possesses only a few dozen combat aircraft, including outdated Russian and American jets acquired before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The new Su-35s could significantly enhance Iran's air capabilities.

Tensions in the Middle East have been escalating, with growing hostilities between Israel and Iran. The situation remains volatile as both countries continue their military build-up and rhetoric. Iran's latest arms acquisition could further inflame regional rivalries and impact ongoing hostilities in the region.

The deepening military ties between Iran and Russia come amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. The U.S. has expressed concerns over Iran supplying drones and other military support to Russia, which could strengthen Moscow's position on the battlefield. Meanwhile, the West continues to provide military aid to Ukraine, escalating geopolitical tensions and prolonging the conflict.

