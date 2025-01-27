Renowned First Amendment Attorney Douglas Mirell - Known For His Skillful Representation In Groundbreaking Legal Matters - Joins Nolan Heimann LLP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

First Amendment and Defamation Law: Throughout his career, Mirell has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in high-profile cases, securing litigation victories and favorable settlements both for and against major entities.

AI and Digital Rights : As a key contributor to California's deepfake laws and a trusted advisor to SAG-AFTRA, Mirell has been at the forefront of protecting performers' rights in the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and digital media.

Entertainment Clearance Work: Mirell provides comprehensive clearance reviews and "fair use" analyses for major television and film productions, ensuring compliance with copyright, trademark, defamation and privacy laws, as well as corporate standards & practices.

Notable Achievements



Represented Hulk Hogan in pre-trial depositions that contributed to a $140.1 million jury verdict in an invasion of privacy lawsuit.

Secured the retraction of an entire 6,500-word article in The Atlantic, accompanied by an 800-word editor's note of apology.

Successfully defended The Franklin Mint in a publicity rights, false advertising, and false endorsement case brought by the memorial fund and estate of the late Princess Diana. Authored publicity rights amicus curiae briefs for the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and represented all MPAA member companies in nationwide litigation against computer users illegally sharing copyrighted motion pictures on peer-to-peer filesharing networks.

Commitment to Civil Rights and Legislative Change

Mirell's dedication to civil rights is exemplified by his decades-long involvement with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Southern California, including serving as President of the organization's Foundation. He has also been instrumental in advancing legislative protections for performers' rights, contributing the legal analysis that helped win passage of several California bills addressing digital replicas, deepfakes, harassment of celebrity children, and publicity rights.

"I have gained significant insight into the high stakes nature of the media and entertainment industry, having represented major studios and production companies, as well as A-list talent. My conscience is always my guide in finding creative solutions that align with my clients' best interests," says Mirell.

About Nolan Heimann LLP

Nolan Heimann LLP is a forward-looking law firm committed to providing integrated legal and strategic advisory services to creative business makers. Founded by Mishawn Nolan and Wendy Heimann, the firm focuses on nurturing clients' visions and removing obstacles to ensure sustainable success.

The firm's practice areas include:

Media Entertainment & Content Creation

Location-Based, Experiential & Immersive Entertainment

Defamation, Publicity & First Amendment

Licensing, Endorsements & IP Monetization

Intellectual Property Protection

Digital Rights, Technology & Emerging Media

Mergers, Acquisitions & Joint Ventures

SOURCE Nolan Heimann LLP