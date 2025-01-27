Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Electrical Fixture Quick Connect Device (TGR-112)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tab and slot type of electrical connector pair to allow a lighting device to simply be plugged into the ceiling electrical box with the proper wiring polarization every time," said an inventor, from Brighton, Tenn., "so I invented the ELECTRICAL FIXTURE QUICK CONNECT. My design can be used with both rewiring and new work electrical installations."

The invention provides an improved way to install and remove electrical devices. In doing so, it reduces the manual effort associated with AC power branch circuit electrical wiring installations. It also could help to maintain proper hot, neutral, and ground wiring connections. The invention features a simple and effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for electrical contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TGR-112, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED