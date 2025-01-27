CHLA APPLAUDS NEWSOM's EASING OF HOTEL RESTRICTIONS FOR LA FIRE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Executive order extends stays until March 8, 2025 to help evacuees, first responders

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The California Hotel & Lodging Association applauds Gov. Newsom's Executive Order today that will provide stability to evacuees by enabling Los Angeles hotels to host Los Angeles fire evacuees and first responders longer.

"The Governor's extension of hotel stays for fire evacuees and first responders is the right thing to do for those who need a place to stay as they cope with the impact of the LA fires on their lives," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, CHLA's President and CEO. "Our hotels will continue to provide the support for individuals, families, pets and the LA community as we take the initial steps to recovery from this disaster."

Newsom's order suspends until March 8, 2025 the current law that limits hotel stays to 30 days because otherwise the existing law "may deter hotels, motels, and other sources of short-term housing from making space available for displaced persons in need of temporary housing beyond 30 days, forcing them to vacate and find alternative shelter."

Multiple wildfires in Los Angeles have collectively burned more than 47,900 acres, destroying or damaging more than 16,100 structures, including homes, small businesses, and places of worship, with initial estimates placing this disaster among the most destructive in California history.

Newsom's order provides for the extension through March 8, 2025 and applies to hotels in Los Angeles County.

"Our hotels in Los Angeles County and throughout the state thank Gov. Newsom for his swift action," Mohrfeld said. "They are ready to provide for the longer-term comfort of those who need our support now."

