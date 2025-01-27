Capital Numbers Infotech Debuts On BSE SME Platform With 4 Pc Premium

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 27 (KNN) Capital Numbers Infotech made its debut on Monday, listing at Rs 274 per share on the BSE SME platform, marking a modest premium of 4.18 percent above its issue price.

The software development solutions provider, which caters to businesses and start-ups, saw its shares commence trading following a successful initial (IPO).

The company's maiden public issue, which sought to raise Rs 169.37 crore, garnered substantial investor interest during its subscription period from January 20-22. The offering witnessed remarkable demand, closing with an oversubscription of 125.05 times on the final day.

The IPO was structured with equal components of Rs 84.69 crore each for fresh issue and offer-for-sale, with shares priced in the band of Rs 250-263.

Prior to the public listing, Capital Numbers Infotech had successfully secured Rs 48.19 crore from institutional investors through an anchor book offering of 18.32 lakh shares on January 17.

The company has outlined specific plans for the utilisation of fresh issue proceeds, primarily focusing on technical advancement of leading-edge technology, business development initiatives, subsidiary investments, and inorganic growth opportunities.

The funds raised through the offer-for-sale portion will be directed to the promoters and selling shareholders.

This market debut represents a significant milestone for the digital consulting and IT engineering services provider, reflecting investor confidence in the company's business model and growth prospects.

The successful listing adds Capital Numbers Infotech to the roster of technology companies that have recently accessed public markets to fuel their expansion plans.

(KNN Bureau)