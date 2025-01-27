LA Kings Players Deliver Smiles And Support To Patients At Children's Hospital Los Angeles

(MENAFN- 3BL) As part of the Los Angeles Kings' commitment to Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), the entire team, including Drew Doughty, Philip Danault, Kevin Fiala, Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kemp, visited nearly every wing at the hospital to deliver smiles and support to patients and staff.

The players took time to play card games, color with the kids, and distribute fun items like stress balls, bobbleheads, stickers, sunglasses, and pompoms. They also served coffee to hospital staff to show their appreciation for these critical workers who are playing such an important role in the lives of the children.

"The joy that the Kings players bring to the kids at CHLA is truly heartwarming. Beyond just handing out gifts or playing games, it's about fostering a sense of hope and connection,” said Gabe Gelbard, Manager, Community Relations, LA Kings.“We're so proud to partner with such a remarkable institution, and we're committed to continuing our support for their life-changing work."

The partnership between the LA Kings and CHLA has proven to be a powerful force in raising awareness and support for the hospital's young patients. To date, the LA Kings, through its Kings Care Foundation, have donated more than $5 million to support research at CHLA. Additionally, in October 2023, the sports franchise expanded is partnership with the hospital and committed an additional $1 million to support CHLA's Blood Donor Center, Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery and Sickle Cell Disease Program, among other initiatives.

CHLA, a nonprofit pediatric academic medical center, offers a wide range of specialty programs and services aimed at improving the health and well-being of children. Make March Matter is an annual fundraising initiative dedicated to raising awareness and support for children's health in Los Angeles. The funds raised during the campaign are directed towards CHLA's pediatric academic medical center, which offers more than 350 specialty programs and services designed to address the diverse needs of young patients. To donate or to learn more about Make March Matter, please click here .