Krishnan Cheerath Appointed Vice President, Products At Mage Data™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mage DataTM has announced the of Krishnan Cheerath to the position of Vice President of Products. In this new capacity, Krishnan will lead the company's product vision and strategy – balancing immediate needs with future-proofing against emerging regulatory requirements and technological advancements to ensure that the product strategy aligns with the overall vision.

Since joining Mage Data in 2017, Krishnan has held positions of increasing responsibility and authority first as a Project Manager and then a Product Manager. His contributions to product strategy and delivery led to his promotion to Director of Product Design in 2023, where he helped to lead the development of the world's first conversational user interface for a test data management platform for enhanced user experience. During his tenure, he has built an extensive portfolio of innovative product designs with an approach that has helped shaped Mage Data's ahead-of-the-market offerings. Mage Data looks forward to his continuing to play a pivotal role in shaping the Company's product vision and strategy as a part of Vision 26 – towards building an increasingly AI-driven solution that shifts the paradigm from being a traditional software solution to a Service-As-A-SoftwareTM model that can serve as a powerful ally helping enterprises navigate complex data security challenges.

Krishnan completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Trichy in 2017 and subsequently completed the Product Strategy course at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. This program helped refine essential skills in product lifecycle management, opportunity assessment, and agile methodologies. Krishnan's skillset bridges the gap between market needs and the capabilities of rapidly changing technologies and makes him uniquely suited for Mage Data's culture of innovation and market leadership.

“Krishnan has been a cornerstone of our company's growth and development,” said Padma Vemuri, Senior Vice President and Chief Solutions Architect at Mage Data.“His promotion is a testament not only to his long hours and commitment to the customer's needs, but also to the promising future we envision together as he steps into executive leadership. I'm excited about the innovative directions Krishnan will guide us towards, strengthening our offerings and elevating our brand.”

Paula Capps, Chief Operating Officer, added“This promotion exemplifies Mage Data's commitment to professional growth and development for our team. Hard work, a commitment to excellence, and visionary thinking is valued at Mage Data. Krishnan is an essential member of the team, and we are pleased that he's taking on more and more responsibility.”

"My time at Mage Data has been an incredible professional journey," Krishnan Cheerath said. "I am deeply honoured and excited to assume the role of Vice President and embrace the challenges and responsibilities that come with it. I am committed to fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration within our teams as we strive to achieve our shared goals."

About Mage Data:

Mage Data is globally recognized as a premier provider of comprehensive enterprise data security solutions, dedicated to serving organizations with sophisticated data protection mechanisms, intricate discovery techniques, and robust compliance capabilities. Our integrated platform is designed to safeguard sensitive information while ensuring uninterrupted business operations. recognized as a Champion in Test Data Management and a leader in data masking by leading analysts, Mage Data's patented and award-winning platform enables organizations to navigate privacy regulations while ensuring robust security. The company's client roster includes Swiss banks, Fortune 10 companies, Ivy League universities, and leaders in the financial and healthcare sectors-all of whom rely on Mage Data's platform for effective data privacy and security solutions. With industry-leading privacy-enhancing technologies designed to secure sensitive information, Mage Data continues to deliver robust data security while ensuring that essential data assets remain accessible for everyday business use. For further details about Mage Data's solutions, please visit or contact us via email at ... .

