DENSO Announces Updates To North American Organization, Leader Responsibilities

Changes position the supplier to continue to advance greener, safer mobility

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO , a leading mobility supplier, today announced updates to its organizational structure and leader responsibilities in North America.

The changes, which took effect Jan. 1, are part of DENSO's ongoing efforts to better align its business units, enhance cross-functional collaboration and accelerate innovation so the company can remain at the forefront of greener and safer mobility.

North America Executive Board Updates

DENSO has welcomed two new members to its North America Executive Board:



Marty Deschenes

In addition to joining the board, Deschenes has been named a senior director in DENSO Corporation, an executive vice president of DENSO in North America and the North America chief manufacturing officer.

Satoshi "Sammy" Hasegawa In addition to his new board role, Hasegawa has also been named a senior director of DENSO Corporation and executive vice president of DENSO in North America. He will continue to serve as head of North America Sales and Marketing and provide leadership to the New Business Development group.

Stephen Milam , senior director of DENSO Corporation, executive vice president of DENSO in North America, and executive board member will take on additional responsibility as North America chief strategy officer.

Additional North America executive board members include Tomoyuki "Tom" Arakawa , who is an executive officer of DENSO Corporation and CEO of DENSO's North American operations, and Shinichi Nakamizo , who has transitioned from chief manufacturing officer in North America to an executive advisor role to support Deschenes' transition.

North America Business Group Structure Updates

To strengthen and speed the development of solutions in key business areas, DENSO has appointed the following leaders to newly created roles.

Green Business Group



Electrification: Sergio Pujols

Pujols has been named business unit vice president, responsible for the Electric Power Conversion Business Unit and Electric Power Source Business Unit.

Thermal: Jason Hendry

Hendry has been named business unit vice president responsible for Air Conditioning, Thermal Component and Thermal Management Business Units.

Powertrain: Dan Ronayne and Vicente Rodriguez



Ronayne has been named business unit lead for the Engine Components Business in the U.S. and Injection Component Business Units.

Rodriguez has been named business unit lead for Engine Components Business in Mexico.

Electric Components: Alfonso Trevino Trevino has been named business unit lead for Electric Components.

Peace of Mind Business Group



Electronics: Kenichi Takagi Takagi has been named business unit lead for the Electronics Business Unit, replacing Kazunari Nakamura, who has become executive coordinator of Electronics Engineering.

North America Manufacturing Structure Updates

DENSO has appointed the following leaders to new roles to reinforce and build upon the company's deep expertise in advanced manufacturing.



Dave Grimmer

Grimmer has transitioned from his post as lead of the North America Production Innovation Center to become president of DENSO's manufacturing facility in Athens, Tennessee, and leader of North America South Sub-Region Manufacturing, replacing Deschenes, now the North America chief manufacturing officer.

Hirotoshi Hayase

Hayase has transferred from DENSO Corporation to serve as lead of the North America Production Innovation Center.

Britt Autry Autry has been named vice president of a newly created function, Manufacturing Quality Engineering, created to optimize consistency and reliability in DENSO manufacturing processes.

To complement the South Sub Region (SSR), a group of DENSO manufacturing sites in the southeast U.S. that collaborate closely for greater efficiency, DENSO has created the North Sub Region (NSR) for similar operational benefits. The NSR consists of DENSO manufacturing locations in the northern U.S. and Canada, and is led by Shuichi Kamakura, who is also president of DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Additional Executive Updates

The following individuals have been elevated to executive roles.