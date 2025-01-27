Global Imlygic Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Looking at the recent trends and extrapolations, how is the imlygic market size expected to perform?

The imlygic market size has shown considerable growth in recent years. The figures are expected to rise from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025, suggesting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. Factors attributing to the growth in the historic period include rising incidence of melanoma, an uptick in the prevalence of cancer, FDA approval and market access, growing awareness of oncolytic virus therapy, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Keeping in mind the current market trends, what do the forecasted numbers indicate about the imlygic market growth?

The imlygic market size is projected to grow at a considerable pace in the coming years. It is forecasted to reach $XX million in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for targeted therapy, growing focus on combination therapies, escalating research and development funding, a rise in the adoption of novel therapeutics, and global market penetration. The forecast period is anticipated to showcase several trends including the proliferation of combination therapies, rising adoption of immunotherapies, a shift towards personalized medicine, growing investment in oncological research and development, and shifting regulatory frameworks.

So, which factors are driving the growth of the imlygic market?

The rising incidence of melanoma is a significant factor expected to propel the growth of the imlygic market. Melanoma, a type of skin cancer, develops in the melanocytes - cells responsible for producing pigments in the skin. The incidence of melanoma is on the rise due to various factors such as prolonged sun exposure, use of tanning beds, and genetic predisposition. Imlygic talimogene laherparepvec, an oncolytic viral therapy that is directly injected into melanoma tumors, promotes local tumor destruction and systemic anti-tumor immune response. For instance, in December 2023, the National Library of Medicine, a US-based biomedical library, reported 101,510 melanoma cases in the EU-27 in 2022, and they predict this number to escalate to 115,540 by 2040. This prediction further accentuates the rising incidence of melanoma, driving the growth of the imlygic market.

Which are the key industry players steering the growth of the Imlygic market?

Among the frontrunners in the imlygic market is Amgen Inc., whose presence and activities significantly influence the course of the market.

Given the diversity of the imlygic market, how is it segmented?

The imlygic market study is divided into various segments:

1 By Patient Demographics: Pediatric Patients, Adult Patients

2 By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

3 By Application: Melanoma Treatment, Combination Therapy, Other Cancer Types

What is the regional distribution and prominence of the imlygic market across the globe?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the imlygic market. This report covers various geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

