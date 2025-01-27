National PTA Honors Outstanding Advocacy Efforts And Achievement In Diversity, Equity And Inclusion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2025 Outstanding Advocacy Awards and 2025 Jan Harp Domene Diversity and Inclusion Awards. The awards honor PTAs and PTA advocates for taking action to improve the education, health, safety and well-being of every child, as well as make sure the perspectives and needs of all communities are heard and represented.

The 2025 Outstanding Advocacy Award recipients are:



Outstanding State PTA Advocacy Award-North Carolina PTA

With North Carolina near the bottom of national rankings for education funding, North Carolina PTA has focused on being a leading change agent and key communicator to improve experiences and outcomes for students attending public schools in the state. North Carolina PTA has bolstered its support of public education by providing timely information to members, engaging with other organizations championing public education and offering various opportunities for members to engage in advocacy efforts uplifting public education. In 2024, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper launched "The Year of Public Schools" and sought North Carolina PTA to be one of its supporters and allies in the advocacy efforts. The collaboration called for K-12 education and early childhood education funding, investments in greater teacher pay and a stop to state spending on vouchers for unaccountable and unregulated private schools until North Carolina's public schools are fully funded. North Carolina PTA's advocacy for public education alongside partners in the governor's office among others demonstrates its commitment to prioritize public schools and amplify voices from the many communities across the state that have a common understanding that creating and supporting stronger public schools ensures stronger communities.



Outstanding Local PTA Advocacy Award-Hillsborough County Council PTA/PTSA (Hillsborough County, Fla.)

Hillsborough County Council PTA/PTSA led the charge to secure sustainable funding for their local public schools through Hillsborough Referendum #2. The PTA united community members, educators and key partners in support of the critical initiative to ensure competitive pay for teachers, bus drivers and school staff, as well as funding for essential classroom resources and enrichment programs. Collaborating with partners such as the Hillsborough Public Education Coalition, Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association, Families for Strong Public Schools, Hillsborough County Public Schools and the League of Women Voters, Hillsborough County Council PTA/PTSA executed a comprehensive advocacy plan that included community education sessions, voter information campaigns, social media outreach and storytelling to rally broad-based support. Their efforts culminated in a resounding victory, with 66.5% of voters approving the referendum-a remarkable outcome in a divided political climate. Hillsborough County Council PTA/PTSA's campaign not only secured vital funding but also highlighted the collective strength of a community united in prioritizing educational equity and excellence for all students.



Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advocacy Award-Adams Middle School PTSA (Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Adams Middle School PTSA has focused on creating an inclusive environment where all students feel connected, valued and supported. The PTSA reimagined their school's multicultural night as a diversity celebration to honor both culture and personal identity. The celebration fostered pride and camaraderie, earning Adams Middle School PTSA the 2024 Spotlight Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion from California State PTA. To create equity for Special Day Classes and the neurodivergent community, Adams Middle School PTSA also introduced new low-sensory activities and an early access hour for their events. This has enabled Special Day Classes students to enjoy events in a quieter environment before the public arrives. Adams Middle School PTSA also partnered with their school's librarian to launch a monthly DEI-themed Book Nook series featuring diverse authors and stories that celebrate different cultures and perspectives throughout the year. Adams Middle School PTSA's efforts have sparked meaningful change, with increased attendance and engagement at events and their practices being adopted by other schools in their district.



Shirley Igo Advocate of the Year Award- Lisa-Marie Hadeen (European PTSA)

As president of European PTSA and vice president of Landstuhl Elementary School PTA in Germany, Lisa-Marie Hadeen has worked to address both the immediate needs of local school communities and broader policy issues across Department of Defense schools (DoDEA) in Europe. In particular, she has taken on significant advocacy efforts aimed at improving the safety and well-being of students and families. One of her most impactful efforts has been advocating for enhanced emergency services at high school sporting events. This became a pressing concern following multiple accidents, including a serious incident within her own community during football season. The situations revealed a lack of consistent medical support at games, putting student-athletes at unnecessary risk. Hadeen's advocacy has focused on urging DoDEA leadership to establish clear and actionable policies requiring on-site emergency services. Thanks to her advocacy, medical tents have been established on the sidelines at football games and active duty EMT personnel have been present to provide immediate care when needed. Hadeen remains committed to ensuring that comprehensive emergency support becomes a standard for all sports across DoDEA schools.

Outstanding Youth Advocate of the Year Award- Paree Raval (Bellevue, Wash.)

The main driving force of Paree Raval's advocacy is her belief that all students deserve to have access to high-quality education that supports their individual pathways, as well as access to resources like mental health support to ensure they also feel safe and supported. In 2024, Raval attended Washington State PTA's Advocacy Focus Day at the Washington State Capitol, where she advocated for funding for enrichment activities in local school districts and special education. Over the summer, she also went to Washington, D.C. with her robotics team at Sammamish High School, where together they advocated for amendments to the CHIPS and Science Act, as well as a boost in funding for the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Title IV grants. One area that is particularly important to Raval is that the federal government matches their promised contribution of 40% for special education under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which she also advocated for in the nation's capital. Currently, Raval is advocating with the Bellevue Youth Link Board to improve the mental health curriculum in Bellevue School District and communicate student needs to the school board. She is also advocating with the Washington Legislative Youth Advisory Council for bills that would benefit students across the state.

The 2025 Jan Harp Domene Diversity and Inclusion Award recipients are:



Franklin Elementary PTA (Provo, Utah)

With their focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, Franklin Elementary PTA has had a steady increase in participation in their PTA and on their Board over the past three years, especially among males and Latino parents, as well as school faculty and staff. In the 2023-2024 school year, the PTA had a total of 37 members, including four faculty and three fathers. This school year, they have 94 members, including 19 faculty, 12 fathers and three non-parent community partners. Their Board has also increased from a bare-bones committee to a full board that includes a president-elect, membership chair, activities chair, fundraising chair and advocacy chair that comprises a majority of Spanish-speaking parents, a father and a male community partner. The increase in diversity has enabled their PTA to address real needs among their school and community. As an example, they raised awareness of the need for a dog waste station because several lower-income, Spanish-speaking parents said their students were getting sick from E. coli when they had no exposure to pets at home. This concern would not have come to their attention had they not bridged the language and socioeconomic gaps among their school community. They brought the issue forward in city meetings and petitioned the school district to install a dog waste station. Dog waste stations were placed in each school across the district as a result of Franklin Elementary PTA's efforts.



Special Education PTA of Old Bridge (Matawan, N.J.)

Special Education PTA of Old Bridge focuses on supporting students of all abilities, striving to create level playing field where every student feels a sense of belonging and inclusiveness across their community. The PTA has invited diverse speakers to engage with their student population, fostering understanding and encouraging meaningful relationships. They have also hosted inclusive events, such as their Fall Festival for which they partner with their education association, school PTAs and community organizations to bring together families and community members from various backgrounds and abilities for an accessible day of fun. Additionally, they have translated their membership forms, informational flyers and documents into multiple languages, including Spanish and Hindi, to ensure they are reaching all families. This effort has enabled their PTA to connect with families who may have otherwise been unable to engage or access the tools necessary to advocate for their children.

Willow Glen Elementary PTA (San Jose, Calif.)

Willow Glen Elementary PTA is dedicated to breaking barriers, enhancing communication and creating an inclusive environment. To ensure full engagement of their entire family-school community, the PTA employs a multi-pronged approach to foster inclusivity and participation. At each family/community event, PTA members wear bright red "Ask Me" buttons, creating an approachable atmosphere for everyone. The PTA also prioritizes having at least one native Spanish speaker at each session, leveraging the language skills of members of their Executive Board, as well as translating all communications in Spanish and utilizing multiple communication channels to ensure that information about events and opportunities is accessible to all families. Additionally, the PTA maintains a careful balance between events and fundraisers, ensuring that all families feel welcome and encouraged to participate.

"PTAs and PTA advocates across the country raise their voice every day for every child and family to ensure their safety and well-being, that they have what they need to thrive and that all perspectives are heard and valued. North Carolina PTA, Hillsborough County PTA/PTSA, Adams Middle School PTSA, Franklin Elementary PTA, Special Education PTA of Old Bridge, Willow Glen Elementary PTA, Lisa-Marie Hadeen and Paree Raval exemplify what our association does best," said Yvonne Johnson, president of National PTA. "We are thrilled to recognize their efforts with our 2025 Outstanding Advocacy and Jan Harp Domene Diversity and Inclusion Awards."

The Outstanding Advocacy Award recipients are selected by National PTA's Legislation Committee. North Carolina PTA will receive a $1,000 award to further their work and Hillsborough County Council PTA/PTSA will receive a $500 award. The Shirley Igo Advocate of the Year Award is named after past National PTA President (2001-2003) Shirley Igo, who was an impassioned and compassionate leader, dedicated to moving PTA forward and committed to ensuring that others would follow. The Outstanding Youth Advocate of the Year Award is supported for the second consecutive year by Proud National PTA Sponsor Uber. The company is collaborating with National PTA to uplift youth voices and promote youth advocacy, agency and empowerment. The Outstanding Advocacy Award honorees will be recognized during National PTA's 2025 Virtual Legislative Conference (LegCon), March 4-6.

The Jan Harp Domene Diversity and Inclusion Awards are named after past National PTA President (2007-2009) Jan Harp Domene, who was dedicated to ensuring that families of all backgrounds felt welcomed in PTA and their school communities. The award recipients are selected by National PTA's Diversity, Inclusion & Outreach Committee, which also works to ensure diversity and inclusion in PTA. Franklin Elementary PTA, Special Education PTA of Old Bridge and Willow Glen Elementary PTA will each receive a $1,000 award in recognition of their efforts to further their work. The PTAs will be recognized during National PTA's 2025 Virtual Convention , June 26-28.

"As North Carolina PTA, Hillsborough County PTA/PTSA, Adams Middle School PTSA, Franklin Elementary PTA, Special Education PTA of Old Bridge, Willow Glen Elementary PTA, Lisa-Marie Hadeen, Paree Raval and all PTAs and PTA advocates do every day, our association remains steadfast in our mission to make every child's potential a reality. We will never stop speaking loudly and demanding more for every child, family and school across our country," added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director.

