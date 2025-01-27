Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Jacket For Law Enforcement (PDK-544)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in law enforcement and wanted to create an improved jacket to increase warmth without blocking access to important tools or weapons," said an inventor, from Elk Mound, Wisc., "so I invented the VEST CARRIER JACKET. My design allows items to be quickly and easily retrieved without having to fumble beneath a traditional jacket."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved jacket for law enforcement officers. In doing so, it offers easy access to weapons and tools housed upon carrier vests. As a result, it prevents necessary items from being covered by a traditional jacket. It also limits agency liability by allowing easy access to the tools needed for de-escalation and less than lethal alternatives. The invention features a practical, warm, and comfortable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for law enforcement officers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PDK-544, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED