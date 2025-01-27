ACE Money Transfer Expands Global Reach By Partnering With Alipay For Smooth Remittances To China
Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer, shared the company's vision: "This partnership with Alipay is a transformative moment for ACE Money Transfer. By joining forces with Alipay, we're not just expanding our network; we're directly impacting millions. The partnership will enable tens of millions of Chinese citizens across 130 countries and regions worldwide to send money to loved ones with a secure and efficient channel, fueling financial lifelines for countless families."
The ACE Money Transfer-Alipay partnership offers a multitude of advantages for customers, particularly those within the Chinese diaspora, including:
Unmatched Convenience: Effortlessly receive international transfers directly into Alipay wallets or bank cards tied to Alipay account.
Safety and Security: Both ACE and Alipay prioritize the highest levels of security, ensuring every transfer reaches its destination safely.
Global Network Powerhouse: With ACE's expansive reach combined with Alipay's strong base in China, users have a wider range of options for receiving funds.
About ACE Money Transfer
ACE Money Transfer, based out of Manchester, the UK, is a growing remittance provider. It offers online money transfer services to millions of expatriates with an extensive network of 375,000+ locations spread across 100+ countries worldwide.
