Cell Therapy Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 33.93 Billion By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 22.12%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global cell therapy size was valued at USD 5.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 6.86 billion in 2025 to USD 33.93 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 22.12% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The therapeutic use of cells to address medical issues or illnesses is known as cell therapy . Cells or tissues are transplanted into a patient's body to repair or replace damaged cells or tissues. Cell therapy can potentially cure a wide range of ailments, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, and autoimmune diseases. It consists of many different types of cells, including stem cells, immunological cells, and cells from other organs.

Market Dynamics

The Rising Number of Clinical Studies for Cellular Therapies Drives the Global Market

Cellular treatments have a lot of therapeutic potential in various clinical settings. As a result, there has been a significant global investment in research and clinical translation. Rapid advances in stem cell research offer the potential to address unmet disease management requirements in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical industries. Clinical studies are being conducted on several undiscovered therapies. Moreover, the growth in the number of ongoing clinical trials can be ascribed to the continuing availability of grants from government and corporate funding sources to support initiatives at various phases of clinical trials. As a result, the aforementioned aspect will drive the global market.

Approval of Kymriah and Yescarta across Various Countries Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The encouraging outcomes of Kymriah and Yescarta in treating leukemia and lymphoma have resulted in rapid regulatory clearance for these medications in several nations. They have received FDA, EMA, Health Canada, and Japanese regulatory approval. Similarly, Kymriah will be approved by Chinese regulatory authorities in the next years. These approvals have resulted in a significant surge in studies for CAR T-cell treatments in a variety of malignancies.

In the coming years, therapeutic techniques based on adoptive cell transfer are anticipated to advance substantially. Kymriah was manufactured for 11 countries and 35 accredited treatment centers at the end of the first quarter of 2018. Such factors create opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global cell therapy market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, greater investment in research and development, and favorable government policies supporting cell therapy use are all driving factors in the North American cell therapy industry. Moreover, the large number of clinical trials conducted in North America promotes the region's market growth.

Furthermore, the rising desire for personalized treatment and public knowledge of the benefits of cell therapy is expected to provide new business opportunities in the field. The North American market is very competitive, with established and new competitors. The leading competitors in the industry are growing through joint ventures, acquisitions, and partnerships to obtain a competitive edge. Overall, the North American cell therapy market is expected to grow considerably in the coming years, owing to increased demand for innovative medications and a stronger emphasis on personalized medicine.

Key Highlights



Based on cell type, the global cell therapy market is bifurcated into stem cell therapies and non-stem cell therapies. The stem cell therapies segment dominates the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

Based on therapeutic areas, the global cell therapy market is segmented into malignancies, musculoskeletal disorders, autoimmune disorders, dermatology, and other research uses. The malignancies segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Based on therapy type, the global cell therapy market is divided into allogenic therapies and autologous therapies. The autologous therapies segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global cell therapy market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Gilead SciencesNovartisVericel Corporation Smith Nephew Kite Pharma, Inc.Osiris TherapeuticsCelgene Corporation Medipost Co., Ltd.Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.NuVasive, Inc.

Recent Developments



May 2023: The FDA awarded Novartis' Kymriah CAR T-cell therapy expedited approval for treating pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia. February 2023: Yescarta, a CAR T-cell therapy approved by the FDA for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, was developed by Kite Pharma, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences.

Segmentation

By Product



Media, Sera, and Reagents

Cell Engineering products

Cell Culture Vessels

Cell therapy Equipment



Cell Processing Equipment



Single-use equipment

Other Equipment

System and Software Other Products

By Cell Type



T-Cells

Stem Cells Other Cells

By Cell Process



Cell Processing

Cell Preservation, Distribution, and Handling Process Monitoring and Quality Control

By End User



Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies

CRO's and CMO's Research Institutes & Cell Banks

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa Latin America

