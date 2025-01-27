World Agriculture Forum And Indian Chamber Of Food & Agriculture Delegations Visit Heartfulness Institute To Foster Technical Know-How

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 27 January 2025: Two delegations from the World Forum (WAF) and ICFA (Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture) visited Kanha Shanti Vanam – the largest meditation centre in the world and the headquarters of Heartfulness in the outskirts of Hyderabad for three days between 25-27 January. The WAF delegation was led by Dr MJ Khan, Special Advisor to WAF Board, and President- Agriculture Today Group. The ICFA delegation was led by Ms. Shreyasi Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, ICFA. The purpose of the visit was to have knowledge transfer between Heartfulness Institute and the visiting organisations. Heartfulness Institute is a forerunner of sustainability in agriculture and has been adopting and practising the ancient wisdom in agriculture intertwined with modern methods in agriculture. Heartfulness Institute offers training in agriculture and sustainability to farming communities periodically.



Dr. MJ Khan, Special Advisor to WAF Board said during the tour of the facility at Kanha Shanti Vanam,“This is a wonderful place. I am very impressed by what Heartfulness is doing at Kanha Shanti Vanam for transforming the desert into centre of excellence in agriculture.” He added that this model can be adopted by many countries in the World who are facing the challenge of increasing desertification, citing the concerns flagged by the world leaders at the UN-COP 16 on Desertification in Riyadh last month.“It is a very good blend of creativity, science and ancient wisdom that Kanha Shanti Vanam has perfected, which the world can take advantage of,” said Dr Khan, while proposing that WAF will support Kanha efforts to bring COPCCD World Congress here. This institution is protecting the endangered plant species and propagating them. They are also growing the kinds of plants that we all need at one place to spread greening cover in the desert lands. It is a quite an example of a strong ecosystem. WAF would be keen to work together and set up its representation at the Kanha Vanam to bring global expertise and also global delegations.



“This is one of the most exhilarating experiences we have had in any of our knowledge transfer programmes. Heartfulness Institute has indeed shown to the world what can be achieved through a proper scientific and spiritual approach in reviving the lost flora and also applying technical know-how in raising the agricultural yield,” said Shreyasi Agarwal, CEO, ICFA.“To see a rainforest right in the middle of an arid land is quite something and Heartfulness has achieved all this in a few years with the strong inclination for social good,” added Shreyasi Agarwal.



Mr. Suresh Prabhu – Chairman, ICFA Board and former Union Minister, who had earlier visited the Heartfulness Institute reminisced,“Heartfulness Institute is creating a huge impact on the way we look at agriculture now. The blend of spirituality and agriculture is very evident here at how with the right attitude and scientific knowledge plants can get a new lease of life. This is exemplary in rejuvenating the flora, raising an rainforest and helping out the farming communities.” Mr. Prabhu offered to collaborate for the two organisations to work together on key challenges to our farmers and food production in context of the challenge of climate change and the need of Indian agriculture. Mr. Prabhu said that ICFA would be happy to work on Biochar project and rural entrepreneurship development, besides sustainable agriculture initiatives. He also agreed for ICFA to sign MoU to have regional office hosted here to work closely on sustainable agriculture.



Rev. Daaji - Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said,“We are very pleased to host the esteemed guests from WAF and ICFA. As India is soaring on the technological front, we also need to hold on to some of our traditional knowledge in farming. Our rishis and ancestors would connect spirituality to agriculture. And it makes a big difference in the attitude and the consciousness with which one sows the seeds and anticipates the yield by invoking the Gods. It is essentially way of surrender and yet doing one's Purusharth in applying the right means and irrigate with patience until it is time to harvest. What Heartfulness has also done is intertwine the ancient wisdom with the state-of-the-art mechanisms of agriculture which we want to share with the prospective agriculturalists.”



The two-day visit by the delegation is expected to bring more awareness and exchange of knowledge between the visiting organisations and Heartfulness in scaling up agricultural products, empower the farming communities, grow green cover and above all make India self-reliant as a predominantly agrarian country.



In the past Heartfulness Institute also signed MoU with ICAR (Indian Council for Agricultural Research) and AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) to bring about awareness on consciousness in education and knowledge-transfer.





About Heartfulness: Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Ankush Chavan

Email :...