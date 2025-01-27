NOBLE Is Awarded An MRO Northeast TLS Program Contract With A $1.9 Billion Contract Ceiling By The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The MRO TLS Program provides tailored logistics support for facilities maintenance, public works, civil engineering, family housing, and base customers. The comprehensive MRO services NOBLE provides under this program include consolidation of orders, discounted pricing, the expedited delivery of materials, and enhanced defense logistics services. Customers include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard throughout the Northeast Zone 2 region.

Products provided by NOBLE through the MRO program include appliances, assorted fixtures, chemicals, communication devices, conduits, construction supplies, electrical supplies, hardware, HVAC/refrigeration, janitorial and sanitation supplies, landscaping/groundskeeping supplies, lubricating products, lumber, paint and painting supplies, plumbing, prefabricated structures, rubber products, tools, and other commercial MRO supplies.

NOBLE offers a wide range of products to support military maintenance, repairs, and operations from its global supply chain of over 15,000 manufacturers. It also supports its customers' green initiatives with a selection of ENERGY STAR®, Bio-Preferred, WaterSense, and CPG products.

The performance locations for MRO services under Northeast Zone 2 include Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. NOBLE maintains multiple operations centers throughout the Northeast to support customers, including a storefront at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

The MRO TLS Program contract is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a two-year base, four two-year option periods, and a contract ceiling of $1.9 billion. The ordering period for the new contract runs through January 14, 2027. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The MRO Program provides numerous benefits to customers including Bills of Materials (BOMs), brand name preference, customer support and service, leveraged buying power, total cost savings, Government inventory reduction, streamlined acquisition, reduced logistics response time, and improved resource management.

Learn more about the DLA MRO TLS Program:

NOBLE SUPPLY & LOGISTICS, LLC

NOBLE, a leader in global sustainment and operations support for the U.S. Military and civilian government, offers an unparalleled range of mission-critical products and services. Its supply chain contains over 15,000 suppliers and millions of products. NOBLE offers top brands and cutting-edge technologies across six domains: aerospace, C5ISR, CBRNE, expeditionary, MRO, and tactical. With strategically located fulfillment centers and operations in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, NOBLE rapidly deploys routine and emergency orders, even to high-risk geographical areas. For more information, visit NOBLE's website:

Media Contact:

Cela Libeskind

[email protected]

SOURCE Noble Supply & Logistics