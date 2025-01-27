The Far-Right In Europe Should Be Viewed From Perspective Of Ukraine's Interests Diplomat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The recent electoral successes of far-right parties in many European countries should be viewed from the perspective of Ukraine's interests.

This opinion was expressed by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States (2006-2010) and France (2014-2020) Oleh Shamshur in an interview with Ukrinform .

The noted that European ultra-conservative parties do not always share same ideological positions or attitudes toward Ukraine. Furthermore, some ultra-conservatives, such as the 'lepenists', have made some course corrections, including in foreign policy, to appear more respectable.

At the same time, Shamshur highlighted“such a clinical case as the Alternative for Germany, with which even some of the far-right parties avoid ties.”

“However, it is crucial to understand that the rise and strength of ultra-conservatives reflects objective processes in both Europe and the United States. Unfortunately, this is a trend that indicates a serious crisis of democracy on both continents. It is obvious that ultra-conservatives will be present in power in one form or another - these are the realities of social and political life in Western countries. My subjective opinion is that they should be viewed primarily from the perspective of Ukraine's interests,” the diplomat said.

He added that it is also necessary to take into account the place that a particular party occupies in the system of government of a particular country.

