Luxury Real Estate Summit Returns With Power-Packed Speaker Lineup Amid Record Market Growth

Market data reveals San Antonio contributed 656 million-dollar home sales, representing 5.1% of Texas' luxury sector, while Austin's 2,461 luxury properties accounted for 23% of all residential sales volume in the region. This significant share demonstrates the region's growing prominence in Texas' luxury landscape.

Luxury Real Estate Summit 2025

The summit features an impressive lineup of Texas luxury real estate powerhouses, including Bridget Ramey who represents Joe Rogan, Austin luxury leaders Michelle & Gary Dolch, top producer Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, San Antonio luxury expert Jason Glast, real estate veteran Debra Janes and more. These market leaders will share insights on marketing ultra-high-end properties, leveraging AI and emerging technologies, building luxury-focused teams, and mastering high-stakes negotiations.

"The luxury real estate landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancement and changing buyer preferences," said Tomas Martinez, Publisher of Luxury Home Magazine San Antonio & the Hill Country. "This summit brings together the most successful minds in Texas luxury real estate to share their proven strategies for success in today's sophisticated market."

"Our goal is to provide real estate professionals with the tools and connections they need to excel in this dynamic market," added Martinez. "The caliber of speakers and content this year reflects the tremendous opportunities we're seeing across the Central and South Texas luxury sectors."

The event offers three distinctive experience levels-Executive, Premium, and Elite access-with opportunities for strategic networking and direct learning from market leaders. Industry professionals are encouraged to register early as seating is limited.

For more information about the summit or to register, visit luxuryrealestatesummit .

About Luxury Home Magazine

Founded in 2002, Luxury Home Magazine is America's leading authority in luxury real estate media. Distinguished by its oversized coffee table format and targeted distribution, the publication reaches verified high-net-worth individuals and estate owners nationwide. Luxury Home Magazine connects elite properties and luxury businesses with discerning buyers through print and digital platforms.

