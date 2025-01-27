Jaivik Food & Research Private Limited Rebrands As MILLNEST : Engineering & Powder Handling Mastery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PUNE, INDIA, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jaivik Food & Research Private Limited , a pioneering name in food processing technology, has officially rebranded itself as Millnest . The new identity was unveiled at the prestigious Indusfood Manufacturing Expo in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution.

The brand unveiling was honored by the presence of Shri Jitin Prasada, Hon. Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce & Industry, who inaugurated the event and praised Millnest's role in advancing India's food processing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial processing sectors.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Jitendra Kumar Sharma, CEO of Millnest, highlighted the company's commitment to the "Make in India" initiative. "We aim to take forward the honorable Prime Minister's vision by developing Millnest into a world-class EPC company across multiple sectors, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, sugar, salt, and beyond," said Mr. Sharma.

Riding the Wave of Growth Across Multiple Sectors

India's food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries have witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by rising consumer demand both domestically and globally. The country's food processing sector alone accounts for nearly 11.6% of organized manufacturing employment and 9-10% of India's GDP in agriculture. Meanwhile, India's pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries are rapidly expanding, with both gaining recognition on the global stage.

Government initiatives such as 'Make in India', 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', 'Scheme for Agro-Marine Processing and Development of Agro-Processing Clusters (SAMPADA)', and 'National Mission on Food Processing (NMFP)' have spurred investments in these sectors, fostering technological advancements, infrastructure development, and a surge in demand for value-added products and high-quality processing solutions. India is well-positioned to become a leader in food processing technology, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial processing worldwide.

A Customer's Perspective: Insight from Industry Leader Rajesh Agrahari

The event was graced by Mr. Rajesh Agrahari, owner of the leading spice brand Rajesh Masala, who shared his experience working with Millnest. Mr. Agrahari, whose company has commissioned a state-of-the-art processing plant designed to handle a capacity of 4000 kg/hr, proudly spoke about the significant improvements in productivity. "We've been able to achieve an impressive output of up to 5000 kg/hr from the same process, which has not only reduced our energy costs but also significantly improved production efficiency," said Mr. Agrahari.

He continued,“Millnest has played a crucial role in helping us optimize our operations with innovative, high-performance solutions. Their focus on quality and efficiency aligns perfectly with the growing needs of our industry, and I am excited to see how they continue to drive positive change.”

As Millnest, the company is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for innovative and sustainable solutions across these key industries. The rebranding reflects Millnest's expanded vision to provide world-class solutions, positioning the company as a significant contributor to the future of food processing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial processing technology in India and beyond.

