Accommodation Challenge Persists, Road Closure Issue Resolved For Swimmers At Uttarakhand National Games

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Swimmers, who are reaching Uttarakhand to compete in the 38th National Games on Monday, could face significant issues concerning accommodation arrangements. will reportedly be provided accommodation at Jim Corbett Park, which is 1.5 to 2 hours away from the swimming venue in Haldwani. At the same time, the officials will be put up in Nainital, about 1.5 hours away in the opposite direction creating a logistical challenge for the swimmers at the Games.

When IANS contacted the Swimming Federation of India, SFI Secretary General Monal Choksi confirmed that the "swimming venue is in a city called Haldwani and the athletes' accommodations are roughly one and a half hours away in Bhimtal and Corbet. So that creates a logistic challenge for players to be able to commute four times a day, that's almost 5-6 hours of travel considering one and a half hours travel is one way. It's not an ideal situation."

When asked if the federation had raised the issue with the organisers, Choski said the problem with hotels in different cities and long commutes stands. It remains to be seen to what extent this will affect athletes' performance. "Yes, we have flagged the issue with them (organisers), and I don't think they can solve the problem entirely because the inventory in the city where the events are being conducted, the room inventory, is not available for a large number of athletes for swimming discipline," he added.

The National Games will officially begin with an opening ceremony at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun on January 28 and will run till February 14. The aquatics events are scheduled from January 29 to February 4.

Additionally, the Triathlon dates (January 26 to 30) coincide with swimming events, which led to road blockages, forcing swimming athletes to wait for up to 2 hours before they can access the practice venue.

Choksi said that after escalating the matter with the higher authorities, the road closure issues are being resolved.

"After we escalated it to the organising committee, it was nicely resolved. That's what seems to be the case right now. Because they have changed the route for the triathlon event, which will not create a problem for the movement from the aquatics venue because of the road closures," he said. "Once our athletes come today, we will know. I personally will be reaching there also. So, tomorrow we will have a clear picture... I mean they have promised that they will change the route. So, they will," Choksi concluded.

Organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the National Games will be its 38th edition and will feature 32 sports as well as four demonstration events (Mallakhamb, kalarippayattu, rafting, yogasana).