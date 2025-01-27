عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Finance Min, Financial Intelligence Unit Chief, Deputy


1/27/2025 6:15:36 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Monday Minister of Finance and State Minister for Economic Affairs and investment Noura Al-Fassam.
Minister Al-Fassam introduced to His Highness the Amir the newly appointed Chief of financial Intelligence Unit, Dr. Hamad Al-Mekrad and his deputy Yousef Al-Omar. (pickup previous)
