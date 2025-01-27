Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Finance Min, Financial Intelligence Unit Chief, Deputy

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Monday of Finance and State Minister for Economic Affairs and Noura Al-Fassam. Minister Al-Fassam introduced to His Highness the Amir the newly appointed Chief of Intelligence Unit, Dr. Hamad Al-Mekrad and his deputy Yousef Al-Omar. (pickup previous) aai

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.