President Ilham Aliyev Receives Co-Founder And Board Member Of Israel Economic Forum
Date
1/27/2025 5:08:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev received Jonathan Missner, Co-Founder and Board Member of
the Israel Economic Forum, Azernews reports.
MENAFN27012025000195011045ID1109132237
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.