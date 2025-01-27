عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Receives Co-Founder And Board Member Of Israel Economic Forum

President Ilham Aliyev Receives Co-Founder And Board Member Of Israel Economic Forum


1/27/2025 5:08:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Jonathan Missner, Co-Founder and Board Member of the Israel Economic Forum, Azernews reports.

MENAFN27012025000195011045ID1109132237


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search