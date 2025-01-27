Kashmir Witnessing Warmer Days

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, compared to the previous night's minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, up from minus 7 degrees Celsius the night before.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, compared to minus 5.8 degrees Celsius on the previous night.

The minimum temperature was minus 4 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 6 degrees Celsius at Konibal in Pampore town, minus 4.3 degrees Celsius in Kupwara, and minus 1.8 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the harshest period of winter. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the mercury drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

The meteorological department forecast mainly dry weather till the evening of January 29.

A fresh spell of light rain or snow at scattered places during January 29 night or January 30 morning and at isolated places during January 31 is possible, the MeT Office said.

From February 1-2, there is a possibility of light rain or snow at scattered to fairly widespread places, while on February 3, light snow at isolated higher reaches is possible.

From February 4-5, light rain or snow can take place at scattered places, it added.

The MeT said there can be a rise in minimum temperature by 2-4 degrees at many places from January 29 onwards.

