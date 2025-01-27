(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iraq Retail | Outlook, Revenue, Industry, Value, Analysis, Size, Growth, Companies, Trends, Share & Forecast: Market Forecast and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During 2020-2023, Iraq's retail industry experienced significant growth, driven by the expansion of modern retail formats such as shopping malls, supermarkets and hypermarkets. Additionally, urbanization, infrastructure advancements, and the rise of a middle class with higher disposable incomes further accelerated this growth.

The increase in online shopping activity, particularly during the global COVID-19 pandemic, also played a pivotal role as restrictive measures limited traditional in-store shopping, prompting a shift toward e-commerce solutions. Post-pandemic economic recovery led to the increased investment in retail sector, resulting in the expansion of new supermarkets and hypermarkets in major urban hubs like Baghdad and Erbil.

Iraq's Retail Industry Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2024 and 2030. The market is set for sustained growth, largely driven by the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector.

Currently, 75% of the Iraqi population has internet access, with 61.4% active on social media platforms, providing a strong foundation for the growth of e-commerce and digital marketing strategies within the retail space. Additionally, the increasing urban population has significantly boosted retail sector growth, with consumers gaining access to a wide variety of goods in consolidated shopping environments. Notable examples include Carrefour hypermarkets - Carrefour runs 4 hypermarkets and 1 supermarket in the Kurdistan region, contributing to the evolution of Iraq's retail landscape.

The electronics and household appliances segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Iraq's retail market, driven by increasing internet penetration, shifting consumer lifestyles, and growing demand for modern conveniences. Moreover, E-commerce platforms like Al Hafidh is solely dedicated to this segment.

The online distribution channel is expected to grow the fastest in the Iraq retail market, driven by its ability to offer a wider range of products and the convenience of home delivery, which further attracts consumers and fuels rapid growth in this channel.

