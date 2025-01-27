Croatia Business Club: A New Bridge Of Cooperation Between Croatia And The United Arab Emirates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UAE Croatia Business Club

The president Mr Neven Roginic

"Building Bridges of Opportunity: Strengthening Economic and Cultural Ties Between Croatia and the UAE"

ZAGREB, CROATIA, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The UAE - Croatia Business Club was founded as a non-profit organisation with the aim of promoting economic, cultural and professional cooperation between the Republic of Croatia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Club is designed as a that brings together companies, entrepreneurs and individuals interested in improving bilateral relations, opening up new markets and developing joint projects.

Registered in the Register of Associations of the Republic of Croatia and operating under the supervision of the Department of Associations and Foundations of the Ministry of Justice and Public Administration, the UAE - Croatia Business Club will serve as an important channel of communication between stakeholders in both countries, providing its members with access to information, contacts and resources essential for successful business operations.

Connecting Croatia and the UAE through economic and cultural projects

In order to strengthen relations between Croatia and the UAE, the club will organise business forums, network key players, participate in trade fairs and exhibitions and initiate joint economic and cultural projects, among other things. Particular attention will be paid to promoting Croatia as an attractive investment and business destination, while the UAE will be emphasised as an important economic partner offering numerous opportunities for cooperation in areas such as technology, tourism, energy and construction.

Statement by the President of the Club

The president of the club, Mr Neven Roginic , is a successful entrepreneur with extensive experience in the Middle East. As the founder of Format 3D, a renowned International architectural and 3D visualisation company that supports many leading real estate developers in the region, Roginic has built strong relationships across the Middle East. Recognising the untapped potential for Croatian businesses in the UAE and the opportunities for Emirati investors in Croatia, he saw the club as a bridge for long-term, sustainable collaboration.

"Our mission is to provide a platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge, the networking of entrepreneurs and the creation of new business opportunities. The club is open to anyone who wants to contribute to strengthening economic and cultural relations between Croatia and the UAE," emphasised Roginic.

Next steps: Diplomatic and institutional cooperation

The Club plans to work closely with diplomatic institutions and key ministries in the UAE. These efforts will include initiatives to promote direct investment, exchange expertise and launch projects in areas of common interest. In addition, the Club aims to engage Croatian institutions and the private sector to create synergies that will contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

Invitation to membership

The UAE - Croatia Business Club welcomes all interested companies, entrepreneurs and individuals who share the vision of strengthening economic and cultural relations between the two countries. Club members have the opportunity to participate in business events, gain access to exclusive information and network with key players from Croatia and the UAE.

For more information about the Club, its mission and programmes, please visit the official website: .

