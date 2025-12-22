The 2025 Meet Global MICE Congress Has Drawn Two Times More Participants

MENAFN - African Press Organization) MOSCOW, Russia, December 22, 2025/APO Group/ --

The international congress has confirmed Moscow's status as a world-renowned center of excellence in the field of business tourism, having brough together professionals from 37 countries of the BRICS and the Global South. The congress had twice as many participants compared to the year before – over 2500 people. A multi-format program covered such topics as the success of MICE destinations, the efficacy of business events, the future of neurotechnology and the experience economy in the industry, all while setting a record number of business meetings.

Participants from 37 Countries

The results of the Meet Global MICE Congress (MGMC), an international business tourism forum, were summed up in Moscow. The forum took place on December 17-18 and brought together more than two and a half thousand representatives of industry professionals, relevant agencies, associations, corporate clients, and business event organizers from various countries. This is 2 times more than the previous year and six times more compared to the very first forum.

Congress participants came to the capital from 37 countries and Russian regions – there were twice as many compared to the year before. The high profile of the participants, with 70% of them being senior executives and decision makers, allowed for partnership agreements to be formed right during the event.

Projeni Pather, Chairperson of the Association of African Exhibition Organisers, emphasised that collaboration and a solutions-driven approach are essential for sustainable growth in the exhibition industry:“Collaboration is the key factor for success, both locally and globally. Exhibitions coming to Africa must act as solution partners rather than mere exhibitors. Events that deliver tailored solutions for specific countries are the ones that build trust and secure a long-term presence across the continent.”

Among the participants were: the CEO of China Travel Online Marcus Lee, Governing Board Member of the Indian Convention Promotion Bureau Tushar Kesharwani, the Visit Qatar MICE Acting Director Ruqaya Cassim, Chairman of the Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association Hosea Andreas Runkat, the Kenyan Actnable AI founder and CEO Dharmendra Jain, President of the Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association Ms. Mint Leong, the former CEO of EXPO 2027 in Serbia Dušan Borovčanin. There were also representatives of tourism departments of Egypt, Jordan, the Maldives, Nepal, Tanzania, and Uzbekistan.

Within the exhibition area, more than 8 thousand business meetings were held, all aimed at establishing new contacts, finding clients and developing a plan of events for the future.

Two Eventful Days

15 business sessions were organized for the participants, the main subjects being:“Conferences and Exhibitions”.“Destinations and Associations”,“Global Trends and Analytics”,“Meetings and Intensives”,“Business”, and“Technology”. The plenary sessions, panel discussions, case sessions, presentations, addresses by star speakers, and trainings allowed for the full exploration of the MGMC-2025 main theme –“Unity Through Open Diversity: New Opportunities for Global Growth”.

The speakers addressed issues such as the impact of personalization, gamification, hybridization, the experience economy, artificial intelligence, and neurotechnology on the MICE industry. There was also a focus on the multiplier effect of mega-events, the profile of the modern industry client and provider, the reflection of national codes in the global exhibition industry, the formula for commercial success and promotion channels for business destinations, and in particular – on off-site corporate events for Asian regions.

Exhibition for Business

More than 130 exhibitors from countries of the BRICS and the Global South were represented at the MGMC-2025. These are MICE operators, associations, convention and exhibition bureaus, transport companies, hotels looking to enter growing markets and improve brand awareness.

Separate stands were dedicated to projects“Made in Moscow” and“Moscow Tea Party”.

Key participants of the Hosted Buyers program were guests from the Middle East (more than 27%), India (25%), and China (15%). All in all, a total of 200 participants came to discuss event opportunities, hold B2B negotiations, and discover Moscow as a business, cultural, and entertainment destination.

The first Meet Global MICE Congress took place in Moscow in the fall of 2023, becoming the largest international event in the field of business tourism in Russia. Last December the forum was held under the auspices of the BRICS Edition, bringing together more than 1.3 thousand business tourism representatives from countries of the BRICS and the Global South. Moscow became a platform for business dialogue with 17 countries. The main subject was“Global Challenges and Trends of the MICE Industry: Towards Sustainable Development Through the Lens of the BRICS Countries' Experience and Knowledge” – discussed during 13 business sessions.

The Moscow City Tourism Committee sustains the capital's brand as a prime tourist destination not only in Russia, but internationally as well. Most frequently Moscow welcomes guests form China, India, and countries of the CIS and the Middle East. To strengthen international ties, the Russian capital organizes business missions, showcases its tourism potential at industry exhibitions, and creates projects and events aimed at attracting foreign tourists.

The Meet Global MICE Congress (MGMC) – 2025 (1)



The Meet Global MICE Congress (MGMC) – 2025 (2)



The Meet Global MICE Congress (MGMC) – 2025 (3)



The Meet Global MICE Congress (MGMC) – 2025 (4)



