Lebanon Agrees To Extend Ceasefire To Feb. 18

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese on Monday agreed to an extension of the deadline for Israeli forces to pull out of southern Lebanon until February 18.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Najib Mikati said in a press statement that the government decision came following consultations with President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri about the latest developments in southern Lebanon.

He added that the monitoring committee was following up on the implementation of the ceasefire deal and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1701.

Washington said on Sunday that the agreement would remain in effect until February 18, after the Israeli occupation said it would keep its forces in the south beyond the Sunday deadline.

"The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025," the White House said in a statement.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati had called on all countries that sponsored the ceasefire agreement with Israeli occupation to bear their responsibilities and stop the aggression.

The Israeli occupation said on Friday its forces would remain on the ground beyond the Sunday deadline stipulated in the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that halted last year's war on Lebanon.

Under the deal, Israeli occupying forces should pull out of south Lebanon as Hezbollah's weapons and fighters were removed from the area and the Lebanese army deployed, within a 60-day period, which ended on Sunday morning. (end)

