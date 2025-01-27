(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Nitrile Gloves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3535.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 32% Key countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled 3M Co., Adenna LLC, AMMEX Corp., Ansell Ltd., Atlantic Safety Products Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Diamond Gloves, Dolphin Products Inc., Dynarex Corp., Globus Shetland Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Hebei Aihede Protective Products Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hongray Group, HYGECO International SA, Just Gloves, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, and McKesson Corp.

Market Driver

The Nitrile Gloves Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing healthcare spending and public funding in the Medical & Healthcare Industry. With a focus on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the market is prioritizing durable, powder-free gloves to prevent allergic reactions and contamination risks. The Geriatric population's growing needs and the demand for hygiene standards in various industries like Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Metal & Machinery, and Cleanroom, are driving the market. Product innovation, such as nitrile gloves with chemical resistance to solvents, is crucial for preventing pathogen transmission and infectious diseases, including viral outbreaks. Nitrile gloves manufacturers are investing in raw materials like Acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber (Nitrile), Acrylonitrile monomers, Butadiene, and Synthetic rubber to cater to the Disposable Gloves segment. The Surgical and Examination gloves segments are also gaining traction due to their importance in medical examination and blood-borne pathogens prevention. Despite the challenges of raw material costs, the market continues to evolve with chlorination procedures, polymer coatings in Acrylic, Silicone, and Hydrogels, and the ongoing debate between powdered nitrile gloves and their powder-free counterparts using alternatives like Cornstarch and Calcium Carbonate.

The preference for powder-free nitrile gloves is on the rise among various industries, including healthcare, food processing, and automotive, due to health concerns associated with the use of powdered gloves. Powdered gloves contain starch powder, which can lead to health issues such as granulomas, pleuritis, myocarditis, and skin irritation. Healthcare workers are mandated to wash their hands after using powdered gloves instead of using an alcohol-based hand rub (ABHR), which takes longer and may hinder compliance with hand hygiene protocols. In response, manufacturers are focusing on producing powder-free nitrile gloves, ensuring a safer and more efficient solution for end-users.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



The Nitrile Gloves Market faces several challenges in various industries such as healthcare, oil & gas, metal & machinery, and life science. Healthcare spending and public funding constraints impact the demand for personal protective equipment, including nitrile gloves. The geriatric population's increasing needs and product innovation drive the market for durable nitrile gloves. Allergic reactions and contamination risks are concerns, leading to the popularity of powder-free gloves. Surgical and examination gloves are essential in preventing pathogen transmission, especially during infectious diseases and viral outbreaks. The pharmaceutical segment requires nitrile gloves for their chemical resistance to solvents. Raw material costs, particularly for Acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber (Nitrile), Acrylonitrile monomers, Butadiene, and natural rubber, impact manufacturers' profitability. Latex allergies and cross-contamination risks also challenge the market. Nitrile gloves manufacturers focus on innovation, such as polymer coatings, hydrogels, and chlorination procedures, to address these challenges. Sanrea Healthcare Products and others offer a range of nitrile gloves to meet diverse industry needs. The nitrile gloves market is currently facing challenges due to volatile raw material prices and currency fluctuations. The primary raw material for manufacturing nitrile gloves is nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR). The price of NBR has seen a significant increase recently, primarily due to the permanent shutdown of several production plants in Asia and North America during the COVID-19 pandemic. This shortage in supply has put pressure on manufacturers to manage their sourcing costs. Other factors, such as capacity constraints, stockpiling by users, new regulations, unfavorable environment, foreign exchange rates, seasonal drops and spikes, and economic crisis, also contribute to the price volatility of raw materials for nitrile gloves. These challenges threaten to destabilize the supply chains of nitrile gloves manufacturers.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This nitrile gloves market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Disposable 1.2 Durable



2.1 Medical 2.2 Non-medical



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Disposable- The disposable segment of the global nitrile gloves market is experiencing notable growth and is projected to expand further during the forecast period. Nitrile gloves, made from synthetic rubber, offer advantages over traditional latex gloves, including superior resistance to punctures, chemicals, and oils. In healthcare, disposable nitrile gloves are widely used in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories to safeguard against infectious diseases, chemicals, and bodily fluids. With a heightened focus on infection control, demand for disposable nitrile gloves has increased. Furthermore, the shift from latex to nitrile gloves due to latex allergies adds to the expansion of this segment. The industrial sector, including manufacturing, automotive, and food processing industries, also fuels the demand for disposable nitrile gloves. They offer great dexterity and tactile sensitivity, enabling workers to handle delicate equipment and materials safely while maintaining protection. Nitrile gloves' resistance to chemicals and oils makes them suitable for applications involving hazardous substances. In the food and beverage industry, disposable nitrile gloves are essential to maintain hygiene standards and prevent cross-contamination during food handling and preparation. The growing awareness of food safety and stringent regulations imposed by authorities boost the adoption of these gloves in this sector. Additionally, the convenience of disposable nitrile gloves, which can be easily disposed of after use, promotes hygiene practices and reduces contamination risks. Overall, the increasing emphasis on safety and infection control measures, the shift from latex to nitrile gloves, and stringent regulations in various industries are expected to propel the growth of the global nitrile gloves market in the disposable segment during the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Nitrile Gloves Market has witnessed significant growth due to increasing healthcare spending and public funding on medical equipment and supplies. With the rise in the geriatric population and the growing awareness of hygiene standards, the demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including nitrile gloves, has surged. Nitrile gloves, particularly powder-free ones, have gained popularity due to their superior durability, chemical resistance, and reduced risk of allergic reactions and contamination. However, the risk of cross-contamination and pathogen transmission remains a concern, driving innovation in nitrile glove manufacturing. The oil & gas, metal & machinery, and cleanroom industries also heavily rely on nitrile gloves for safety and protection against solvents and other hazardous substances. Despite these benefits, prevention of allergic reactions and ensuring stringent hygiene standards remain key challenges for the market.

Market Research Overview

The Nitrile Gloves Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing healthcare spending and public funding for medical research and development. The demand for personal protective equipment, particularly in the healthcare industry, is driving the market's expansion. The geriatric population's growing needs for medical examinations and surgeries also contribute to the market's growth. Product innovation, such as powder-free gloves, is gaining popularity due to allergic reactions and contamination risks associated with powdered gloves. The pharmaceutical segment, oil & gas industry, metal & machinery industry, and cleanroom industry are significant consumers of nitrile gloves. Durable nitrile gloves offer chemical resistance against solvents, making them ideal for various industries. Allergic reactions prevention and infection control are key concerns, leading to the development of nitrile gloves with polymer coatings, hydrogels, and chlorination procedures. The market's growth is also influenced by the rising demand for disposable gloves in the medical & healthcare industry due to blood-borne pathogens, viral outbreaks, and infectious diseases. The market's raw material costs, including acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber, butadiene, acrylonitrile monomers, and natural rubber, impact the market's pricing and profitability. Latex allergies and the availability of alternatives like nitrile gloves are also significant factors shaping the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Disposable

Durable

End-user



Medical

Non-medical

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia

Rest Of World (ROW) Type

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio