JBS And Partners Donate 3 Million Tags To Improve Livestock Traceability In Pará

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The announcement was made during the panel discussion, "From Davos to Belém: Defining Brazil's Path to a Sustainable, Low-Carbon Cattle Industry," at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. The program, already delivering significant results in its first year, represents a collaborative effort between government, producers, civil society, and leaders. "Together, we are agents of transformation across the chain," said Gilberto Tomazoni, JBS Global CEO.

Out of the 3 million tags, 2 million are allocated exclusively to small-scale producers, addressing half of their projected 2025 needs in the state. Of this total, 2 million tags will be donated by coalition partner The Nature Conservancy (TNC) using funds from the Bezos Earth Fund, who committed at COP28 to support the state in launching the program, with the remaining tags provided by JBS.

In 2024, JBS conducted a 28,000-head tagging pilot program in its Marabá and Redenção facilities. This pilot helped evaluate the technology and ensure compliance with animal transit requirements set by the working group. Insights from the pilot have been shared with coalition partners to support large-scale implementation. For more information, see link .

About JBS

JBS is one of the largest food companies in the world. With a diversified platform by product types (poultry, pork, beef, and lamb, as well as plant-based products), the company employs over 270,000 people, with production units and offices on every continent, in countries such as Brazil, the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, and others.

