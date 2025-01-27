Contactless Biometrics Market To Exceed USD 81.61B By 2032 Driven By Demand For Secure, Hygienic Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Contactless-Biometrics-Market

The Contactless Biometrics is growing rapidly due to rising security concerns, need for easy identity verification, and hygiene-focused solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Contactless Biometrics Market size was USD 20.02 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 81.61 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report:Keyplayers:HID Global, Touchless Biometric Systems, Fingerprint Cards AB, M2SYS Technology, Fujitsu, IDEMIA, NEC Corporation, Aware, nVIAsoft, Thales, Neurotechnology, Veridium, BioConnect, DERMALOG Identification Systems, Cognitec Systems, SecuGen, Shufti Pro, NVISO, Noldus, Innovatrics, Blue Biometrics, Fidentity, DaonMarket Growth Driven by Security, Hygiene, and Technological IntegrationThe contactless biometrics market is rapidly growing due to increased security concerns and a shift toward hygienic solutions, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Technologies such as facial recognition and iris scanning are incorporated across sectors that include government, healthcare, defense, and consumer electronics. Moreover, the surge in smartphone uptake, which include facial recognition in secure transactions, increases market growth. Contactless biometrics also bring about lower costs of maintenance. However, factors such as high cost of implementation and data privacy persist. Recent technologies, such as IDloop's 3D fingerprint scanner, continue to improve accuracy in identification especially in high traffic areas such as airports.Segment AnalysisBy ComponentThe software segment currently leads the contactless biometrics market, accounting for over 43% of the total market share in 2023. The integration of cloud-based services, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) algorithms is dominating the improvement in biometric system performance and capabilities, making it more efficient in conducting processes such as facial recognition and fingerprint scanning and ensuring applications vary in compatibility. Increasing demand in seamless border crossings, fast identification, and secure access solutions is pushing innovation in software in the market. Companies like Amazon with Rekognition and security providers such as Aratek are driving advances in the software segment, including multimodal biometric technologies that help security and convenience aspects.By End-useThe government sector was the leading segment, holding over 24% of the total revenue share in 2023. Contactless biometric systems have been adopted by governments around the world for border control, immigration, and security purposes. Facial and iris recognition technologies are crucial in identifying fraudulent documents and ensuring the smooth and secure movement of travelers across borders. The healthcare sector is also experiencing tremendous growth as AI-powered biometric systems are being used to track patients, monitor their health status, and streamline hospital operations.Enquiry Before Buy:Regional DevelopmentIn 2023, North America dominated the contactless biometrics market with a revenue share of 33%. The region's leadership is primarily because of the strong demand from payment providers for secure transaction solutions and the presence of major technology providers like HID Global and M2SYS Technology. Specifically, the United States has been at the forefront of adopting advanced biometric authentication technologies in government and private sectors because of security concerns such as terrorism and identity theft.For example, the Canadian Border Services Agency has implemented kiosks at airports utilizing facial recognition and fingerprint biometrics to streamline customs procedures. These initiatives are helping reduce wait times and improve security at high-traffic border entry points.Recent DevelopmentsSeptember 2024: SITA is deploying its Smart Path technology across nine airports in India in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as part of the broader DigiYatra initiative, marking a significant step forward in enhancing airport security and passenger convenience in the region.February 2024: IDEX Biometrics and KONA I have launched biometric payment and access cards in Japan, introducing secure, state-of-the-art smart card solutions that offer end-to-end authentication, ensuring greater security and a seamless user experience in financial transactions.Access Complete Report:About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.