Connected Communities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) However, in many parts of America, a trend toward isolation is emerging. Over the past two decades, people are spending more time alone and less time engaging with others in person, according to data from the Office of the U.S. Surgeon General. One segment of Americans at particular risk of social isolation, loneliness and their negative impacts are select populations who live in rural areas.

"There is an urgent need to take action and improve mental health in rural America," said Jeff Winton, dairy farmer and founder and chairman of Rural Minds, a nonprofit mental health advocacy organization that partnered with Pfizer to raise awareness about the physical and mental risks of social isolation. "Challenges to mental health can be inherent in a rural lifestyle, including a belief in self-reliance as a virtue, fear of judgment and difficulty getting an appointment with a limited number of mental health professionals, among others."

Many Americans are increasingly spending more time alone according to the American Time Use Survey. They are increasingly more likely to take meetings, shop, eat and enjoy entertainment at home, making it easier for them to stay within their own four walls and avoid social interactions.

Authentic human connection is a basic but often unacknowledged necessity for health, "as essential to survival as food, water and shelter," according to the U.S. Surgeon General's Advisory on the Health Effects of Social Connection and Community.

Understanding Social Isolation

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one-third of U.S. adults reported feeling lonely and about one-fourth said they don't have social and emotional support (the basis of social isolation).

The concepts of social isolation and loneliness can go hand-in-hand, but the two are actually quite different.

Social isolation is defined by an absence of relationships or contact with others. Someone experiencing loneliness may or may not have social connections, but lacks feelings of closeness, support or belonging. Despite the distinction, both can have a negative impact on a person's mental and even physical health.

Several factors can influence a person's risk for social isolation and loneliness.

"Social connection is a dynamic that changes over time," said Nikki Shaffer, senior director, occupational health and wellness, Pfizer. "Transient feelings of loneliness or solitude may be beneficial because they can serve as motivation to reconnect. However, chronic loneliness (even if someone is not isolated) and isolation (even if someone is not lonely) can represent significant health concerns."

Isolation in Rural America

Compared to people who live in urban areas, many rural Americans experience higher rates of depression and suicide but are less likely to access mental health care services, according to the "Health Disparities in Rural America: Current Challenges and Future Solutions" study published in "Clinical Advisor." What's more, CDC data shows suicide rates among people living in rural areas can be 64-68% higher than those in large urban areas.

Rural areas have 20% fewer primary care providers compared to urban areas, according to a report in JAMA, and the Health Resources and Services Administration reports more than 25 million rural Americans, more than half of rural residents, live in mental health professional shortage areas.

Among rural counties, 65% lack a psychiatrist. Nearly 30% of rural Americans don't have internet access in their homes, which complicates the option for telehealth. These figures from Rural Minds exemplify the challenges facing rural America.

"Some people in rural communities still don't understand or accept that mental illness is a disease," said Winton, who grew up on a rural farm. "Rather, a mental illness can often be viewed as a personal weakness or character flaw. A lot of the stigma around mental illness results in unwarranted shame, which adds to the burden for someone already suffering from mental illness."

Health Impacts of Social Isolation

Loneliness is far more than just a bad feeling; it harms both individual and societal health. In fact, loneliness and social isolation can increase the risk for premature death by 26% and 29%, respectively.

Lacking social connection can increase the risk for premature death as much as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day or drinking six alcoholic drinks daily.

In addition, poor or insufficient social connection is associated with increased risk of disease, including a 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of stroke.

Social isolation is also associated with increased risk for anxiety, depression and dementia. Additionally, a lack of social connection may increase susceptibility to viruses and respiratory illness.

Learn more about the impact of social isolation, especially on residents of rural areas, and the steps you can take to reduce isolation and loneliness by visiting ruralminds .

Boost Your Social Connections

Take a proactive approach to combatting social isolation and loneliness with these everyday actions that can promote stronger social ties.



Invest time in nurturing your relationships through consistent, frequent and high-quality engagement with others. Take time each day to reach out to a friend or family member.



Minimize distractions during conversation to increase the quality of the time you spend with others. For instance, don't check your phone during meals with friends, important conversations and family time.



Seek out opportunities to serve and support others , either by helping your family, co-workers, friends or people in your community or by participating in community service.



Be responsive, supportive and practice gratitude. As you practice these behaviors, others are more likely to reciprocate, strengthening social bonds, improving relationship satisfaction and building social capital.



Participate in social and community groups such as religious, hobby, fitness, professional and community service organizations to help foster a sense of belonging, meaning and purpose.

Seek help during times of struggle with loneliness or isolation by reaching out to a family member, friend, counselor, health care provider or the 988 crisis line.

