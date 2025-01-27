CMR Institute Unveils CMR Knowledge Assistant Powered By ACTO: A Groundbreaking Generative AI Tool For Life Sciences Commercial Teams

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CMR Institute, in collaboration with ACTO, is proud to introduce the CMR Knowledge Assistant, the first generative AI-powered solution designed exclusively to support life sciences professionals in real-time interactions with peers and healthcare providers (HCPs).



Combining CMR Institute's extensive, market-ready library of up-to-date educational content with ACTO's secure, compliant AI platform, the CMR Knowledge Assistant offers on-demand conversational assistance. This innovative tool equips professionals with accurate, approved, and reliable information, ensuring compliance and confidence during critical engagements.



The two powerhouses in life sciences training finalized their partnership in December 2024 to bring CMR Knowledge Assistant to market.



Sharon Lustig, President and CEO of CMR Institute, shared her excitement:“We are thrilled to partner with ACTO to launch this transformative resource for the life sciences industry. By bringing together two trusted brands, we're empowering life sciences organizations to enhance the effectiveness, confidence, and value of their field professionals in HCP interactions. With face-to-face access to HCPs becoming increasingly limited and high stakes, this tool ensures professionals can access the most current and approved content to address questions quickly and reliably.”



"We are thrilled to partner with CMR Institute, the trusted partner for compliant content to support pharma field representatives. With ACTO at the forefront of developing Agentic AI solutions that meet the unique needs of the life sciences industry, this collaboration marks a significant step in our mission to empower sales reps to have the most impactful HCP interactions. Together, we are poised to drive innovation to elevate the standard of excellence and improve customer engagement” said Parth Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of ACTO.



About CMR Institute



CMR Institute is a 501(c)(3) learning organization whose mission is to enhance healthcare by providing innovative and effective learning solutions that increase knowledge and drive performance for life science professionals. Our comprehensive training library is updated regularly and vetted by industry-leading healthcare experts to ensure our learners are empowered with expertise and credibility to improve the healthcare industry, both today and in the ever-changing tomorrow.



About ACTO

ACTO is an AI-powered Intelligent Field Excellence (IFE) platform built for life sciences that helps Sales, Marketing, and Medical teams improve customer engagement and brand performance by turning field professionals into“Masters of the Message” who engage HCPs and their support teams with authority and impact. With ACTO, biopharma companies can ensure field professionals are always competent, confident, and credible, delivering the right message to HCPs, while providing senior leaders and frontline managers with the insight they need to drive continuous field force effectiveness. As a validated platform compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and SOC 2 Type II certified, ACTO is the trusted partner for intelligent field excellence in the Life Sciences industry.

