CBC, PIB Celebrate Republic Day With Enthusiasm

The event featured a range of patriotic songs performed by artists of the CBC regional office, marking the occasion with pride and patriotism.

During the event, Abbas said that our has woven people of different sections of the society in one thread, ensuring every section enjoy their Fundamental Rights.

Emphasizing that everyone must embrace responsibilities with sincerity, he said that implementing the Constitution is the primary duty of both officials and citizens and it is essential that we carry out this task with true commitment.

Ms. Puri mentioned that our Constitution, adopted on January 26, 1950, has established strong institutions that have played a key role in strengthening our democracy over the years.

Maurya said that we have to imbibe the spirit of democracy and build a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Sh. Rajesh Sharma, FPA Kathua and Sh. Ram Lal Sharma, senior artist.

This celebration highlights CBC's and PIB's commitment to promote national unity and pride. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting plays a vital role in disseminating information about government policies and schemes and the twin departments are an essential part of this effort.

Republic Day is a significant occasion for both the nodal departments of GoI to commemorate this special day and spread patriotic spirit among the public.

