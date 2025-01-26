Western Reporters Misunderstand Xizang By Repeating Claims Without Real Understanding - China Report Weighs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) David Blair discusses Xizang's progress, infrastructure, education, and Western bias in a Global Times interview.

Beijing, China, Jan. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xizang, a region known for its breathtaking landscapes and unique cultural traditions, has long become a target of Western smear campaigns and falsehoods about China. What is the truth? In the "Truth Seen in Xizang" series, the Global Times (GT) will publish conversations with and articles from scholars and observers from around the world who have visited the region, sharing on their firsthand experience of traveling to Xizang and observing the daily lives of its people. Through their insights and experiences, we aim to present an authentic perspective on Xizang Autonomous Region.

David Blair (Blair), senior economist, vice president of Center for China and Globalization, and former chairman of the economics department at the Eisenhower School of National Defense University, told GT reporter Su Yaxuan that most Western reporters lack a real understanding of Xizang, and they seem to be repeating claims made by people who have no direct experience. This is the first piece of the series.

GT: According to official sources, starting from Sunday, the focus of the Xizang Autonomous Region will shift to recovery and reconstruction after the 6.8-magnitude earthquake. During the earthquake rescue, China has demonstrated "Chinese speed" and "Chinese warmth." However, some Western media still focus on the baseless "human rights issue" and try to sow discord. As an observer who has long followed China's development, what are your thoughts on this?

Blair: China's earthquake relief efforts in Xizang have been carried out swiftly and efficiently. I have also seen many touching stories filled with "Chinese warmth," which are truly moving. I truly wish the best for everyone, and I sincerely hope as many people as possible are safe. I also deeply admire the first responders who are going out into such a difficult region to save people. This requires immense bravery.

I haven't seen any Western reports of it, but a lot of Western reports are pure propaganda in every regard, so I'm not surprised by that.

From what I observed, Xizang's people seem to have good opportunities and lead good lives.

The Western press tends to be very biased - not just on this subject, but on many others as well. They focus on anything remotely negative while ignoring the positive developments happening.

Personally, I think most Western reporters lack a real understanding of China. They seem to be repeating claims made by people who have no direct experience. I'm not sure if they're lying outright or simply parroting what they've been told.

GT: You have personally witnessed the transformation of Xizang. What changes have left the deepest impression on you? What long-term impact do you think this will have on Xizang's future development?

Blair: I didn't visit Xizang 20 years ago, but I've heard people discuss how much things have changed since then. The difference is stark.

Xizang was very different 20 years ago. Today, it is a much more modern region that significantly improves people's lives. People there seem to be quite well off and lead a modern, comfortable life.

I'm very happy to see those changes. Access to modern amenities, communications and transportation can provide many opportunities. I don't think this progress means destroying their culture.

For example, I observed the improvement in infrastructure such as roads, railways and sewage systems. I saw excellent roads and impressive high-speed railways built in very challenging terrain - a testament to the massive investment being made. These advancements are clearly beneficial and have made a big difference in the lives of the people living in Xizang.

I hope this progress continues, as it creates opportunities for businessmen and entrepreneurs to establish and grow their ventures. I observed some of these developments firsthand, which wouldn't have been possible without modern communication and transportation infrastructure.

However, much of this investment is also aimed at improving the quality of life for the people. While it may take a long time to yield financial returns, the immediate benefits to daily life are evident.

Moreover, high-speed internet and communication networks have brought new business opportunities to Xizang's remote villages, playing a key role in boosting the region's economic development. These infrastructure projects have not only enhanced economic vitality but also transformed the daily lives of local residents.

These investments have driven economic growth while giving Xizang the potential to blend traditional culture with modern business practices.

GT: During your visits, you witnessed Xizang's schools placing special emphasis on vocational education and multilingual teaching practices. However, there are still Western voices claiming that Xizang's culture is being erased. In your view, is this true?

Blair: I visited high schools in Lhasa. They seem to be very nice high schools and impressive. In fact, I wish my own high school had been that nice.

Some people have complained that Xizang's people are being forced to learn Putonghua. I don't think this is the case. It seems natural for young people to want to learn a widely spoken language that can benefit them in their future. It is also understandable for a country to adopt a unifying language that facilitates communication, economic activities and national cohesion.

For example, in the late 1800s, fewer than half of the people in France spoke French. The French government launched a campaign to teach everyone the language. Parisian French was designated as the national language, viewed as vital for both economic development and national unity.

China is doing something similar with Putonghua as the national language. In my opinion, this does not equate to suppressing local cultures but rather serves as a practical and unifying approach for a large, diverse nation.

Chinese is a widely spoken and highly useful language that offers many possibilities for young people. If I were a young person living in Xizang, I would want to learn Putonghua - not to reject my mother tongue or birth culture, but to broaden my horizons and create opportunities that my native language might not provide on its own.

Learning Putonghua alongside their mother tongue allows young people to preserve their culture while also equipping themselves with a global language. Putonghua's practicality and reach make it a natural choice for those seeking better prospects.

GT: What other actions would you like to see the Chinese government take to support Xizang's development?

Blair: Xizang is incredibly beautiful, but also a challenging environment. Many foreign tourists want to visit Xizang. One suggestion I have is to make it easier for foreigners to visit the region. It is considered an exotic destination, and many people might be willing to pay quite a bit to experience it, which could boost tourism.

It won't be easy to turn it into a fully developed area. While it may look developed now, preserving the natural beauty is crucial, as it is extraordinarily picturesque. My suggestion would be to preserve Xizang's natural beauty. But, as I said, I'm not an expert in future development.

This article first appeared in the Global Times:

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: ...

Website:

City: Beijing

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only. All facts and opinions expressed in the referenced blog are those of the original author and do not represent the views or opinions of the distributing agency. The distributing agency does not verify the accuracy of the information provided in the blog and assumes no liability for decisions made based on this content. This press release is not intended to provide investment, financial, or legal advice. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research or consult a professional advisor for guidance. Forward-looking statements in the blog are speculative and may not reflect actual outcomes.



