Sanya Travel: A Magnet For Overseas Visitors

The first edition of the World Intangible Heritage Spring Festival, Sanya has launched a wealth of events themed Heartwarming Year of the Snake. Citizens of 59 countries can visit Sanya without a visa, while many can enjoy a visa-free transit of 240 hours. They can stroll along the beach, unwind in the countryside, get an adrenaline rush in water sports, or wow during a low-altitude sightseeing. For example, in Yazhou Ancient City, the fire pot show, dragon dance, and fish lantern parade never fail to attract a large crowd. Folk customs and traditional practices are undoubtedly the highlights of foreigners' Chinese journeys.

The tourism sector is booming, and Sanya is motivated to refine its service day by day. Multilingual signs and cheerful staff are available at the airport, train stations, and scenic spots to help foreigners navigate the city with ease.

Upon venturing the shops within the scenic areas of Sanya, visitors will notice "Foreign Payment Accepted" signs at the reception desks, and the product labels on the shelves are annotated with foreign language explanations, ensuring a thoughtful and accommodating experience for international visitors. Furthermore, 12345 hotline is available 24/7, offering services in multiple foreign languages including English, Korean, and Japanese, promptly addressing tourists' concerns and difficulties.

The Publicity Department of Sanya Municipal Party Committee states that one-of-a-kind charm and hospitality have made Sanya a preferred destination for many guests from various countries. Sanya will make every effort to diversify tourism products, foster a tourist-friendly atmosphere, and establish itself as a key function and leading area of Hainan Free Trade Port's international consumption center.

Dadonghai Beach, filled with relaxed people who enjoy the sun, sand, and waves, is a thriving international resort. South Korean visitor Park Yuzhe and his three family members decided to celebrate the Spring Festival in Sanya. They chose a hotel near the sea because they are looking forward to skydiving, diving, golfing, and other fun. "The newly opened direct flight makes Sanya easily accessible. We want to immerse ourselves in a distinct Chinese New Year," Park Yuzhe revealed.

