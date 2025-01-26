(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, January 26 - Press Release

January 26, 2025

Gatchalian defends coops; seeks inquiry on threatened tax benefits

Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a seeking an inquiry into a Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) requirement that threatens the tax exemption privileges of cooperatives.

The senator specifically refers to the requirement for cooperative members to present a Tax identification number (TIN) when obtaining a Certificate of Tax Exemption (CTE).

The BIR, through Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) No.124-2020, stated that the TIN requirement is based on a provision of the National Internal Revenue Code which states that any person required under the Code to make, render, or file a return, statement, or other document must be assigned or supplied with a TIN.

However, Gatchalian emphasized that the submission of TINs by all members of cooperatives is not a prerequisite for tax exemption under Articles 60 and 61 of the Philippine Cooperative Code of 2008. "The tax exemption granted by law to cooperatives is under threat because of this BIR requirement," Gatchalian said, as he filed Senate Resolution 1236 to address the issue.

The senator also pointed out that most members of registered cooperatives are individuals from the informal sector of the economy, who often see no need to obtain a TIN. "Cooperatives are designed to empower our poor constituents, especially those in the informal sector. But the BIR requirement has created a lot of confusion and discouragement. For example, if you have market vendors as coop members, you cannot just force them to get a TIN," he explained, citing complaints from cooperatives in Valenzuela.

According to the Senate Committee on Ways and Means chairperson, there have also been reports of Revenue District Offices (RDOs) refusing to accept TIN applications from cooperatives. Some RDOs reportedly impose a limit on the number of TIN applications a cooperative can process each day, prioritizing other taxpayers instead.

Further, Gatchalian highlighted concerns about the unavailability and frequent downtime of the BIR's online registration and update system, which hinders cooperatives from processing TIN applications on behalf of their members. The BIR requires cooperatives to secure proper authorization from members before applying for their TINs.

Gatchalian gustong imbestigahan ang pwedeng pagkawala ng tax benefits ng mga coop

Naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng resolusyon na naglalayong imbestigahan ang requirement ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) na nagbabanta sa tax exemption privileges ng mga kooperatiba.

Partikular na tinukoy ng senador ang requirement na ang mga miyembro ng kooperatiba ay kailangang magpakita ng Tax Identification Number (TIN) bago makakuha ng Certificate of Tax Exemption (CTE).

Ayon sa Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) No. 124-2020 ng BIR, ang rekisito na magkaroon ng TIN ay nakabatay sa probisyon ng National Internal Revenue Code na nagsasaad na ang sinumang tao na kailangang gumawa, magsumite, o maghain ng return, statement, o ibang dokumento ay dapat magkaroon ng TIN.

Pero ipinunto ni Gatchalian na ang pagsusumite ng TIN mula sa lahat ng miyembro ng kooperatiba ay hindi kinakailangan para sa tax exemption alinsunod sa Articles 60 at 61 ng Philippine Cooperative Code of 2008. "Nanganganib ang pagbibigay ng tax exemption sa ilalim ng batas para sa mga kooperatiba dahil sa sinasabing requirement ng BIR," ani Gatchalian, kasunod ng kanyang paghahain ng Senate Resolution 1236 upang tugunan ang naturang isyu.

Sinabi din ng senador na karamihan sa mga miyembro ng rehistradong kooperatiba ay mga indibidwal mula sa informal sector na madalas ay hindi nakikita ang pangangailangan na kumuha ng TIN. "Ang mga kooperatiba ay idinisenyo upang bigyan ng kapangyarihan ang ating mga mahihirap na kababayan, lalo na ang mga nasa impormal na sektor. Ngunit ang requirement ng BIR ay nagdudulot ng kalituhan. Halimbawa, kung ang iyong mga miyembro sa kooperatiba ay mga market vendor, hindi mo sila basta mapipilit na kumuha ng TIN," paliwanag niya, sabay banggit ng mga reklamo mula sa mga kooperatiba sa Valenzuela.

Ayon sa chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, may mga ulat din na ang ilang Revenue District Offices (RDOs) ay tumatangging tumanggap ng TIN applications mula sa mga kooperatiba. Mayroon din umanong mga RDO na nagtatakda ng limitasyon sa bilang ng TIN applications na maaaring iproseso ng isang kooperatiba sa isang araw, na mas binibigyang-priyoridad ang ibang mga taxpayer.

Dagdag pa rito, binigyang-pansin ni Gatchalian ang problema sa hindi pagiging available at madalas na downtime ng online registration at update system ng BIR, na humahadlang sa mga kooperatiba na iproseso ang TIN applications para sa kanilang mga miyembro. Inaatasan din ng BIR ang mga kooperatiba na kumuha ng wastong awtorisasyon mula sa mga miyembro bago sila makapag-apply ng TIN.

