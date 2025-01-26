Amir Receives Credentials Of Seven New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the credentials of seven new ambassadors to the country at his office at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

His Highness received the credentials of HE Mohammad Faisal Razali, Ambassador of Malaysia; HE Sidibe Dedeou Ousmane, Ambassador of the Republic of Mali; HE Milton Eduardo Acevedo, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador; HE Johnny Mayani, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama; HE Jose Enrique Rodriguez, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba; HE Dikran Kevorkian, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia; and HE Ramesh Chandar Paudel, Ambassador of Nepal.

His Highness the Amir welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them success in their missions, and for relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to further develop and grow.

For their part, Their Excellencies the Ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the Amir the greetings of the leaders of their countries, and their wishes for the Qatari people for continued progress and prosperity.

An official reception ceremony was held for Their Excellencies the Ambassadors upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan.