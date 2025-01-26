India Ranks 3Rd For Illegal Immigrants In US, Over 7 Lakh At Risk Amid Trump's Crackdown What Happens To Them Now?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Among the illegal migrants in the US, Indians ranked third after Mexico and El Salvador, according to an analysis by Pew Research Center for the 2019-22 period. The report raises concerns now as the world's largest gears up for mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

The growing number of illegal immigrants has gained significant attention after the US President signed an executive order and began a crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Last week, the US led by Donald began the“largest mass deportation operation in history," fulfilling one of his poll promises.

What Pew report shows?

There has been a significant growth in illegal immigrants in the US from India, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, and countries making up the former Soviet Union from 2019 to 2022, Pew report notes.

According to the report, Mexico accounts for the highest number of illegal immigrants in the US, with nearly 40 lakh people, followed by El Salvador at 7.5 lakh and India with 7.25 lakh immigrants.

In 2023 alone, nearly 90,000 Indians were arrested as they tried to enter the United States illegally,a New York Times report citing US government data, revealed.

However, the deportations from the United States to India were not new. Last year, more than 1,000 Indians were sent back. The Indian government is currently working with the Trump administration to deport illegal immigrants.

What Donald Trump's order states about illegal immigrants?

On January 22, Donald Trump signed an executive order that“suspends the physical entry of aliens engaged in an invasion of the United States through the southern border.”