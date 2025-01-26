Hungary brands Polish Premier as ‘Soros agent’

(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Peter Szijjarto has labeled Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk as an “agent” of billionaire George Soros after Tusk warned that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban would face “consequences” if he blocks the renewal of EU sanctions on Russia. Tusk had posted a message on social media, asserting that if Orban vetoes the sanctions, it would indicate he is aligning with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



In response, Szijjarto accused Tusk of not understanding Hungary’s position, stating that Hungary prioritizes its own interests, particularly regarding energy security, and will not continue to bear the costs of other countries’ conflicts. He also emphasized that Hungary’s team is the Hungarian team, not Soros’ agenda.



Soros, a prominent financier, has been a frequent point of contention with Hungary's conservative government, particularly due to his support for mass immigration, which clashes with Orban’s policies. Tusk’s ties to Soros are notable, as the financier has significant investments in Polish media, which are seen as pro-Tusk.



Tusk’s comments followed Orban’s warning that he may block the renewal of EU sanctions unless Ukraine reinstates a Russian gas transit agreement. Despite Hungary's critical stance on sanctions, Orban has approved all previous sanction packages with certain exemptions tailored to Hungary's needs, such as protecting its nuclear sector.

