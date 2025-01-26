Reports state U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials ordered suspension of several immigration programs

(MENAFN) The New York Times reported on Friday that U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials have ordered the suspension of several immigration programs that previously allowed migrants to temporarily settle in the U.S. These programs, which are under review by the administration, may be permanently canceled, according to an email from a senior USCIS official.



The programs have offered pathways for migrants from countries affected by war, instability, or extreme poverty, such as Ukraine and other nations. On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed executive orders aimed at curbing illegal immigration and setting up mechanisms to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.



The Trump administration is intensifying immigration enforcement, with a focus on immigrants who entered under programs established during the Biden administration. The government is also considering an obscure immigration law to grant local and state law enforcement agencies the authority to arrest and detain undocumented immigrants. Among the programs being suspended was one that allowed migrants in Mexico to schedule asylum claims at legal border crossings, and another that permitted Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans outside the U.S. to enter by air if they had U.S. sponsors, subject to verification.

