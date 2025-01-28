Cote D'ivoire Foreign Minister Calls On Qatari Businessmen To Explore Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber signed yesterday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chamber of Commerce and industry of Côte d'Ivoire to enhance economic cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations.
The signing ceremony was attended by H E Kacou Houadja Léon, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and Ivorians Abroad of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, along with Her Excellency Nasseneba Touré, Minister of Women, Family, and Children.
The MoU was signed by Rashed bin Hamad Al Athba, QC Second Vice Chairman, and Faman Touré, President of the Côte d'Ivoire Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Also present at the ceremony were QC board member Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli and H E Cissé Abdulkarim, Côte d'Ivoire's Ambassador to Qatar.
The agreement seeks to facilitate the exchange of economic information, particularly in foreign trade, production, and export opportunities for businesses in both countries. Furthermore, it aims to strengthen cooperation through exhibitions, facilitate the exchange of visits, and organize alternating meetings between representatives from both chambers.
In his remarks, Kacou Houadja Léon, the Ivorian Minister of Foreign Affairs, praised the strong relations between Qatar and Côte d'Ivoire across various fields. He highlighted his country's efforts to further strengthen these ties, particularly in commerce and economics.
The Minister called on Qatari businessmen to invest in Côte d'Ivoire, emphasizing the numerous investment opportunities available. He also noted that the Ivorian delegation included several members of the Ivorian Chamber of Commerce, who are eager to foster closer cooperation with their Qatari counterparts.
Speaking in the meeting, Rashed Al Athba commended the strong relations between Qatar and Côte d'Ivoire, emphasizing that the MoU aims to strengthen trade cooperation, streamline procedures, and bring together businessmen from both countries.
He also highlighted that trade exchange between Qatar and Côte d'Ivoire reached QR94m in 2023, and QR71m till November 2024, noting that there are promising opportunities to further enhance trade exchanges between the two nations.
QC board member Mohamed Al Obaidli stated that Qatari businessmen are keen to learn about the investment climate and opportunities available in Côte d'Ivoire, including the banking system and investment advantages. He also emphasized that Qatari companies are interested in investing in Africa, particularly in Côte d'Ivoire.
