President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Australian Governor-General Of Commonwealth
Date
1/26/2025 3:11:35 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth
of Australia, Samantha Joy Mostyn, on the occasion of Australia's
national holiday - Australia Day, Azernews
reports.
The letter reads as follows:
Dear Madame Governor-General,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
cordially congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the
national holiday of the Commonwealth of Australia.
I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts
consistently to expand our interstate relations and mutually
beneficial cooperation.
On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in
your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the
friendly people of Australia.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 23 January 2025
MENAFN26012025000195011045ID1109129597
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.