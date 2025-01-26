DSP Mutual Fund, Dentsu Creative Webchutney & Falco Robotics Partner to Reunite Lost Children with Families at Purna Maha Kumbh

(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, 24th January 2025: The Purna Maha Kumbh, a rare and sacred Hindu festival, occurs once every 144 years, following 12 cycles of the Maha Kumbh. This year, it is expected to draw a record 400 million devotees, solidifying its position as the largest human gathering on Earth. However, amidst this grand celebration, a pressing concern emerges: the alarming number of missing children. Over 250,000 individuals, many of whom were children, have vanished during past events, facing exploitation or permanent family separation.



In response to this unfortunate but very real problem, DSP Mutual Fund has partnered with Dentsu Creative Webchutney, in association with Falco Robotics, to launch Garuda Rakshak – a groundbreaking offline, drone-based search-and-rescue solution designed to overcome network congestion challenges and swiftly reunite lost children with their families. Derived from the mythological Garuda, a divine bird embodying protection and vigilance, Garuda Rakshak serves as a guardian in the sky.



Based on 1970s marine navigation technology, it utilises low-frequency radio bands for long-range communication and precision satellite tracking, all while requiring minimal infrastructure.

If a child goes missing, guardians can simply tap their ID bands at the Lost and Found Centre to activate the Garuda Rakshak system. The drone, armed with real-time geo-data from the child’s wristband, springs into action, pinpointing the child’s location within minutes. It deploys an extendable colour marker high in the sky, cutting through the chaos to visually guide rescuers, while simultaneously transmitting the child’s details to the on-ground rescue team. This seamless, revolutionary solution ensures a fast, reliable rescue, even in the most chaotic situations.



Abhik Sanyal, Head of Marketing, DSP Asset Managers, said, “At DSP Mutual Fund, we believe that investing goes beyond chasing monetary gains—it’s about bettering lives, communities, and inspiring hope. Backing an idea like Garuda Rakshak truly resonates with our belief that the most meaningful solutions to real problems of today can sometimes be found by those willing to dip into the wisdom of the past. For us, this initiative of hope came straight from the heart, while still embodying, perhaps even elevating, our commitment to DSP’s ‘Invest for Good’ philosophy. Because the most meaningful returns are found in the safety, love, and smiles we can help bring back to the world.”



Gurbaksh Singh, Chief Innovation Officer, India, Dentsu Creative, added, "In an era dominated by IoTs, we've taken a step back to draw inspiration from the past and fused it with new-age drone automation that not only saves lives but also restores hope and reassurance to families in their most vulnerable moments. The project showcases the transformative power of technology when driven by human compassion and a relentless pursuit of a safer, more caring world.”



Vishal Dixit, CEO, Falco Robotics, commented, “The integration of drone technology with Garuda Rakshak's offline navigation system has resulted in a truly pioneering solution, uniquely equipped to handle the complexities of such extraordinary, high-density events. We're excited to see the difference it makes.”



Harnessing human ingenuity and technology to safeguard lives, Garuda Rakshak paves the way for innovation in search and rescue, reuniting families with every flight.







