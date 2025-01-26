Mashreq Partners with Kyriba to Develop Customized Finance Transformation Plan for LuLu

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE; 24 January 2025: Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has announced it partnered with leading cloud treasury and finance solutions provider Kyriba, to orchestrate a customized transformation plan for LuLu Group International (LuLu)’s financial operations.

LuLu, multinational conglomerate having hypermarket business across GCC, in partnership with Mashreq and Kyriba – to overhaul many of its financial functions, including payments, liquidity management, and process automation. Mashreq’s cash management team worked with multiple units within LuLu to understand requirements and establish how the entity’s systems interacted, with the aim of finding an optimal solution to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

A core element of the transformation plan was the creation of a single platform via which LuLu can enjoy full visibility of its finances and manage several of its financial functions, beginning with centralized payments and fund transfers. The application programming interface (API) currently enables LuLu to view balances in real time, make instant payments to suppliers and move funds across the region.

Joel Van Dusen, Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Mashreq, said: “In alignment with our aim of being the region’s most progressive bank and enabling innovative solutions for our customers, we welcomed the opportunity to add value to LuLu’s operations. Working with Kyriba, we were able to identify challenges and needs and create a more efficient finance landscape to future-proof the business. We look forward to further expanding the transformation plan in the coming months, and to a continued successful partnership with Kyriba.”

Kyriba, a global leader in cloud treasury and finance solutions delivering mission-critical capabilities for cash and risk management, payments and working capital solutions, created the platform on which the revamped finance operations will run.

Benefits of the new platform and transformation plan include 360-degree visibility and control; automated reconciliation; process and policy alignment across markets; liquidity optimization; enhancement of fraud and risk control; cost savings; increased automation and efficiency; and a reduction in manual intervention.

Amer Chebaro, Sales Leader, CEMEA at Kyriba, said: ‘As a global leader in Liquidity Performance, Kyriba is delighted to be working in partnership with Mashreq to provide LuLu Group International with the right solutions to help meet its requirement to manage and gain full visibility of its finances via a single platform.’

Lulu’s operations span 25 countries across the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and Europe, with its annual revenue surpassing US 7.3 billion in 2023. Key challenges such as financial decentralization, multiple banking relationships and resource management led the conglomerate to Mashreq and Kyriba.

EP Nampoothiri, Director – Finance at LuLu said: ‘As Lulu embarks on the journey of public listing, we are equally committed to transforming our treasury operations. Our collaboration with Mashreq and Kyriba will empower us to enhance financial efficiency, drive sustainable growth, and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders. This strategic partnership not only positions us at the forefront of financial innovation but also reinforces our dedication to excellence in every market we serve.’

Implementation of the transformation plan is staggered, with the first phase involving 35 plus banks are getting integrated into a Single platform which enhance efficiency and transparency into our treasury operation.

The solution will be rolled out across all our markets in the coming months for centralizing our vendor payments and other treasury functions.







MENAFN26012025004056016208ID1109129423