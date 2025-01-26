عربي


Swiss Survey Finds Employee Productivity Rises With Sense Of Belonging

1/26/2025 12:03:33 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A good team increases productivity. In Switzerland, 81% of employees perform better when they feel a sense of community with their colleagues.

  Deutsch de 81 Prozent arbeiten mit Gemeinschaftsgefühl besser

This is the conclusion of a new survey by recruitment agency Randstad. Some would even accept a pay cut for a good team. Almost a third (31%) of those surveyed would be prepared to earn less if they had good friends at work in return.

In addition to good colleagues, trust in management is also crucial for Swiss employees. 30 percent have already quit a job because they distrusted their managers.

Translated from German by DeepL/ds

