Mahakumbh: 5 Jan Aushadhi Centres Providing Affordable Medicines To Pilgrims

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 26 (IANS) To ensure the availability and awareness of affordable and quality medicines to the pilgrims at Mahakumbh 2025, five Jan Aushadhi centres have been set up in Mahakumbh Nagar.

One of such centres is located in Kalagram, under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) of the government.

These centres will remain operational throughout the duration of the Mahakumbh Mela, said the government.

Ravi Dadhich, CEO, and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), Department of Pharmaceuticals, reviewed the Jan Aushadhi Stall and other Jan Aushadhi centres in Prayagraj on Saturday.

He informed that“purchasing medicines from Jan Aushadhi centers saves the public 50 to 90 per cent on costs.”

During his visit, he interacted with visitors and centre operators to discuss the utility and benefits of the PMBJP.

The CEO further shared that there are 2,633 Jan Aushadhi centers operating in Uttar Pradesh, with 62 centres functioning in Prayagraj.

Across the country, more than 15,000 centres have been opened under the Jan Aushadhi Scheme, with a target of opening 25,000 centres inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This year, the target for the sale of medicines through these centres is Rs 2,000 crore, of which over Rs 1,500 crore has already been achieved, according to Dadhich.

He explained the process for Mahakumbh devotees to find the nearest Jan Aushadhi centre through a pin-code based system and informed them about the availability of affordable medicines.

The scheme is being implemented through the PMBI. Jan Aushadhi Kendras are special centres that provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses.

In 2023-24, PMBI, under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, registered sales of Rs 1,470 crore which led to savings of approximately Rs 7,350 crore to the citizens.

In the last 10 years, approximately Rs 30,000 crore has been saved under this Pariyojana.

Besides, the first overseas Jan Aushadhi Kendra opened in Mauritius.

-IANS

na/