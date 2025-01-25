Ousted South Korean President's Defense Team Demands Immediate Release

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Seoul: The defense team for ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called for his immediate release from detention, while the prosecution has filed a second request to extend his detention period.

In a statement today, Yoon's team argued that the prosecution's request contradicts Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials Act, which they say constitutes an additional violation of the law.

The defense also emphasized that the prosecution is attempting to continue the mandatory investigation, unlawfully restricting the defendant's rights and ignoring the principle of separation of powers. They stressed that "there is no need for further or supplementary investigations."

Under the law, a suspect can be held in custody for up to 10 days, with the option to extend detention by another 10 days.

If the court approves the extension, President Yoon, who was arrested last Sunday, could remain detained until February 7, allowing prosecution to personally interrogate him.

Yoon faces charges of conspiring with then-defense minister Kim Yong-hyun and others to incite riots by declaring martial law on December 3.