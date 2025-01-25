(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates –January 2024: Rabdan Academy marked the graduation of the inaugural cohort of the 'Health Emergency Management Foundation Program,' the first program of its kind in the region. Held in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, the initiative aligns with efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi's integrated health emergency management system.

Over a 10-month period, 21 leaders and experts specializing in health emergencies in Abu Dhabi participated in advanced, high-level training designed to keep pace with the latest technologies and global trends. The program equipped participants with essential skills, tools, and knowledge to foster innovation and enhance the emirate's integrated health emergency management system.

H.E. James Anthony Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, expressed pride in this milestone, describing it as a testament to the strategic partnership between Rabdan Academy and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. He emphasized that the program embodies a sustainable vision to elevate emergency preparedness, build specialized national cadres, and ensure effective and proactive responses to emerging challenges.





Morse further highlighted that the program's outcomes will bolster Abu Dhabi's resilience against future challenges, improve institutional coordination among relevant entities, and solidify the emirate's readiness and global leadership in managing future health emergencies.

H.E. Dr. Rashed Alsuwaidi, Acting Director General of Healthcare Regulatory at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said:“At the Department of Health– Abu Dhabi (DoH) we remain committed to establishing one of the most intelligent healthcare systems in the world, one that is not only resilient but also exceptionally capable of handling emergencies, crises, and disasters with the highest efficiency. Through our strategic collaboration with Rabdan Academy, we developed and implemented the Health Emergency Management Foundation Programme, reinforcing our dedication to strengthening Abu Dhabi's healthcare cadres capabilities in emergency response. Further ensuring the health and wellbeing of all community members and reinforcing the Emirate's position as a global leader in healthcare.”

The program offered a comprehensive mix of theoretical and practical courses, emphasizing integrated emergency management and business continuity within the UAE's unique context. It delved into advanced incident management systems, fostering interoperability among government entities and institutions to enhance overall resilience against emergencies.

Key topics included managing emergencies outside health facilities, applying global best practices, developing project management and strategic decision-making skills, and addressing CBN(E) risk management. Participants also benefited from the expertise of global leaders in health emergency management, gaining valuable insights from international experiences.

Specialized field visits to leading health facilities provided participants with a hands-on understanding of leadership, coordination, and communication mechanisms during health emergencies. They observed how authorities manage stakeholder communications, address patients' needs, and implement crisis response strategies.

Notably, the 'Health Emergency Management Foundation Program' is a pioneering initiative in the region, offering an exceptional platform for emergency response specialists. By integrating local and international expertise, it aims to develop comprehensive strategies that enhance the resilience and efficiency of health systems in meeting emergency challenges.

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE's Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialised in the SSDEC domain that achieves top '5 star' ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job.

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is the regulative body of the Healthcare Sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in Healthcare for the community by monitoring the health status of the population.

DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system.

In addition DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforce standards, and encourages adoption of world – class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate.

DoH also drives programs to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.